International Paper Passes on Final Bid for Smurfit Kappa Acquisition

VOL. 133 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 7, 2018

Memphis-based International Paper Co. has called off its bid for now to acquire Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Europe’s largest maker of cardboard boxes, IP executives announced Tuesday, June 6.

The company’s statement said specifically IP will “not make an offer for Smurfit Kappa Groups PLC given the lack of engagement by Smurfit Kappa’s board of directors and management.”

"While we continue to believe in the strategic and financial potential of this combination, our commitment was to proceed in a disciplined manner that would create value for both sets of shareholders," International Paper chairman and CEO Mark Sutton said in the same statement.

“Moving forward, we remain focused on executing our strategy and are excited about our outlook. We have many levers to create shareholder value and will be responsible stewards of our shareholders' capital.”

International Paper made its first offer to buy the Irish company for $10.7 billion in February and put a revised $11 billion proposal on the table in March – both rejected by Smurfit leaders.

The Irish Takeover Panel, a regulatory body in Ireland, gave IP until June 6 to make a final binding offer on Smurfit in what would have amounted to a hostile takeover bid.

In May, International Paper indicated it probably would not submit a third bid to the panel and would instead try to talk with Smurfit leaders about an agreement short of a takeover.

With Tuesday’s formal confirmation, International Paper said it reserves the right within the next year to renew its bid for Smurfit Kappa.