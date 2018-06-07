VOL. 133 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 7, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel June 7, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel will host Antoine Gnintedem, author of “Doom, Gloom, and the Pursuit of the Sun,” for a discussion and signing Thursday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Overton Square will screen “National Treasure” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. on the outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.

Hattiloo Theatre performs “Raisin,” a musical adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” Friday, June 8, through July 1 at 37 S. Cooper St. Visit hattiloo.org for showtimes and tickets.

Memphis River Parks will host the inaugural Love Your Memphis River Parks volunteer weekend Friday and Saturday, June 8-9. Volunteers are invited to paint, plant, clean, build and more, with tasks available for all ages and skill levels. Three volunteer shifts are available: Friday 2 p.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Visit loveyourmemphisriverparks.eventbrite.com for details and volunteer registration

The ALS Association Tennessee Chapter hosts All in for ALS, a charity casino night, Friday, June 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Germantown’s Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. This inaugural fundraiser includes casino games, food and drinks, silent auction, wine pull and more. Tickets are $50 to $100. Visit bit.ly/Allin4ALSMemphis or email anne.rawlins@alstn.org.

Literacy Mid-South hosts its annual Literatini fundraiser Friday, June 8, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Enjoy live music while sampling cocktails and food from local bars and restaurants. Plus, Novel will donate 20 percent of sales during the event to help Mid-South adults struggling with low literacy. Tickets are $50 each or $75 per pair at eventbrite.com. Visit literacymidsouth.org for details.

St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen hosts its annual Bluegrass in the Beer Garden fundraiser Saturday, June 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 155 Market St. Enjoy live music, food and drinks, and tours of the historic church while supporting the soup kitchen’s work serving 60,000 meals a year to hungry Memphians. Tickets are $50; minimum age 21. Visit m.bpt.me/event/3373109 for tickets.

The National Civil Rights Museum hosts its Night at the Lorraine fundraiser Saturday, June 9, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at NCRM, 450 Mulberry St. Step back in time with an evening of food, ’60s music and fun reminiscent of the Lorraine Motel, a special Club Lorraine variety show, dancing, silent auction and more. Tickets are $100. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org