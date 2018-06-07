Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 7, 2018

Arkansas Won't Lift Dicamba Ban for Farmers

The Associated Press

Updated 2:59PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas officials have denied a request by some farmers to lift the state's ban on in-crop dicamba use.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state Plant Board rejected the farmers' request on Tuesday. Board members say the farmers provided no new information that would change their minds on the issue.

The board implemented the ban on in-crop use of dicamba after receiving nearly 1,000 complaints of crop damage last year. The ban began April 16 and runs through Oct. 31.

Farmers wanting to use the product on dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton had requested to lift the ban until June 25. They say their fields are being overrun by pigweed, which is now resistant to other herbicides.

Board member Jerry Hyde says he sympathizes with the farmers but doubts such a change could be implemented in time.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

