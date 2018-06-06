Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Tyson Foods Buying Maker of Smart Chicken Poultry Brand

The Associated Press

Updated 11:31AM
WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) – Tyson Foods is buying the Nebraska company that makes the Smart Chicken brand of air-cooled chicken.

Tyson says it plans to keep Tecumseh Poultry's roughly 600 workers and allow the company to operate as a separate subsidiary. Terms of the deal were not disclosed this week.

Smart Chicken's air-chilled method of processing differs from the common industry practice of water chilling. The company started in 1998 and has two plants in Waverly and Tecumseh, Nebraska.

Tyson's Chief Marketing Officer for poultry Eric Schwartz says acquiring this brand will help the company offer more choices for consumers.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson already owns the NatureRaised Farms and Aidells brands of organic products.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

