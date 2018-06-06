Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Rockwell Automation Moving Memphis Operations to Indiana

The Associated Press

Updated 11:33AM
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) – A company that specializes in industrial automation and information plans to establish operations in central Indiana to consolidate the work of existing distribution centers in Illinois and Tennessee.

The plans by Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation include moving current operations in Champaign, Illinois, and Memphis, Tennessee, to Boone County, Indiana.

The company plans to invest more than $16.4 million to renovate and equip a facility in Whitestown. The facility will serve as a distribution and warehouse operation for Rockwell. Indiana officials say the plans will create up to about 230 jobs by the end of 2023.

Under the plans, Rockwell expects to close the other facilities in 2019.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Rockwell up to $1.75 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans.

Rockwell has three sites in Memphis: 8000 Centerview Parkway, 4020 Quest Way and 3478 Winhoma. The Winhoma location is listed as a wholesale electrical supply store. Quest Way appears to be a parts supplier and Centerview is an office site.

