New Benchmark Owners Seeking Incentives for 4-Star Hotel

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

A Rhode Island-based company has acquired the site of the former Benchmark Hotel and is seeking a 15-year tax incentive from the Downtown Memphis Commission to demolish the structure’s remaining concrete skeleton and replace it with new four-star hotel.

If approved, Magna Hospitality Group, doing business as MHF Memphis VI LLC, could begin demolition on the blighted structure as soon as early 2019 and wrap up construction on the 170-room, five-story hotel roughly a year later.

Magna will be seeking a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive, or PILOT, from the DMC’s Center City Revenue Finance Corp. for the $42 million project Wednesday, June 12.

A DMC staff report released Tuesday, June 5, said that remediating the blighted condition of the former Benchmark Hotel has been a top priority over the past 18-24 months.

The previous owners, MNR Hospitality, acquired the property in 2012, a year after the Benchmark closed. They began demolition of the building’s exterior walls in 2016, but left the work unfinished until the DMC filed paperwork in Environmental Court earlier this year.

Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter declared the site a public nuisance in February, despite claims by MNR that it was still an active construction site. The building had been in a partially demolished state for more than a year and a half.

Currently, the annual city and county taxes on the property are $41,996. If approved, the annual payment in lieu of taxes would equal $203,852, a 385 percent increase from the amount of taxes on the property, according to the DMC. During the 15-year course of the PILOT, this would result in a cumulative increase of $2.4 million.