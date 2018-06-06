Indeed Unveils New Products For 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 6, 2018

I recently had the opportunity to attend Indeed Interactive in Austin, Texas. Indeed.com is the world’s largest job website. It’s like the Google of job searches. Indeed Interactive is the annual conference where thousands of human resources professionals come together to learn about the latest updates to the website and to job seeking this year.

Indeed’s biggest announcement for 2018 was Indeed Assessments. In short, it will allow employers to add testing to their hiring process. So, in addition your application, resume and job interviews, you may also be asked to take a quiz at some point along the way.

This testing technology was born out of a 2017 acquisition of a company called Interviewed. The technology can be used to screen candidates for a number of different jobs and departments, from technology to sales and customer service.

The purpose of the assessments is to try to make the hiring process fairer.

Raj Mukherjee, senior vice president of product at Indeed, said, “Assessments helps to democratize hiring by giving job seekers an equal opportunity to showcase their qualifications when applying for jobs, so they are able to find the right opportunities faster and easier.”

This logic makes sense. When it comes to jobs, that’s one of the top goals of the internet: to level the playing field of hiring a bit. Never before have we had so much information at our fingertips. Job seekers can find out just how much companies are paying, look at employer reviews before they ever step in the door, and connect with company employees through various networking websites.

In fact, Indeed also expanded its company pages this year. Job seekers will now be able to learn more about their prospective employers before applying.

Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of human resources at Indeed, shared, “Online company reviews are second only to salary information when considering a job offer.”

It’s also important to note that Indeed does not allow companies to edit their reviews – even the negative ones. This helps ensure you’re getting the honest scoop on the company before you decide whether or not you want to work there.

Hiring is a complex process. The decision to hire you is typically based on a number of factors, including the content of your resume, how well you interview, and now, how well you’re able to showcase your skills on an exam.

But as you’re searching, you should remember this: Job searching is a two-way street. It’s great for a company to want to hire you for a particular role. But the job should be right for you too. While the company is evaluating you through job interviews and assessments, evaluate them right back through online company reviews and pay data. The best fit is one that works well for both sides. Lining up the interests of both sides is part of searching for greatness.

Angela Copeland, a career coach and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.