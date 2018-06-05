Hollywood Feed Promotes Ross To Director of Marketing

VOL. 133 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Anne Ross has been promoted to director of marketing at Hollywood Feed. Having been with the Memphis-based natural pet food chain for more than five years, she now oversees all of the company’s marketing and communication efforts throughout the region in its 70 stores.

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Experience: B.A. in anthropology and sociology from Rhodes College, five years in the pet retail industry, and dog mom to a German shepherd, cocker spaniel mix and pitbull.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I could do musical theater. I love musicals and really appreciate the talent those performers have!

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? I'm fortunate to come from a large family of varied personalities, talents and opinions. I've learned a lot about myself and others from close relationships with my parents, siblings and extended family. We push each other’s buttons, challenge each other and encourage each other in different ways. These relationships are part of what piqued my interest in anthropology and sociology, helped shape my management style, and inspired me to work hard.

From a marketing standpoint, how does Hollywood Feed differentiate itself from other pet stores? We are local pet experts that take care of our customers and their pets like they are our own family. We understand that your pet deserves the best, so we take great care in getting to know you and your pet's needs, such as what foods will be optimal for them; what supplements to use; and what treat or toy will work best; all while striving to work within your budget. Stop in one of our stores and see for yourself!

Hollywood Feed has been expanding steadily in recent years and now has stores in 10 states. How do you introduce the company to consumers in a new market? New markets always start with building local relationships. We are invested in the communities we serve, so it is important that we get to know the local rescue groups, shelters, vets and other local retailers. Connecting with the local community is a priority for us in all new markets.

Does the company’s growth affect its communications strategy? Absolutely! Each store has its own unique challenges and needs. We are constantly expanding upon our strategy in new and existing markets as we grow, from tailoring the product assortment to creating localized ads.

You have a degree in anthropology and sociology. Those seem like useful fields of study for figuring out how to engage consumers. How well have the textbook lessons translated to what you’ve experienced on the job? When I was in college, many people thought my degree meant that I was going to be the next Indiana Jones, not realizing archaeology is actually a subset of anthropology. Anthropology and sociology are applicable to many jobs these days, especially my own! I get to use my degree every day, whether I am applying it to trying to be a better manager, analyzing the context surrounding the marketing data, or using it "in the field" to learn more about our customers' needs.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? Listening. While listening is more a skill than an accomplishment, I believe my ability to listen and not just hear what goes on around me plays a large role in all of my accomplishments and work.

What do you most enjoy about your work? I love the people with whom I get to work. The team is truly like family and so passionate about what we do.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Embrace change. The ability to adapt to new situations and overcome obstacles will not only make you more successful at what you do, but happier as well.

The Wolf River Conservancy has added Ashley Bonner as development manager. A Memphis College of Art graduate, Bonner has six years’ combined experience in sales, donor relations and development. In addition, the conservancy has promoted Ryan Hall to director of land conservation. Hall, who previously served as land protection associate, joined the conservancy staff in 2013 after interning in 2012 as a Clemson graduate student in city and regional planning. In his new role, his duties have expanded from identification of properties at risk to their actual acquisition and protection.

Kimery Wealth Management has expanded its Memphis headquarters with two investment professionals who bring a combined 50 years of industry experience.

• John Santi, chief strategist officer, has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial sector and has held leadership and advisory roles at some of the nation’s largest brokerage houses and his own venture, the Santi Co.

• Ron Behymer, comes to KWM after nearly 10 years with Charles Schwab & Co. as a vice president and financial consultant, building portfolios for large entities.

Matt White, a shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Memphis office, has earned certification as a Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) from the International Association of Privacy Professionals. White defends national and regional securities firms and their registered representatives in a wide range of matters and is a member of Baker Donelson’s Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity Team.

Ted Townsend, chief economic development and government relations officer for the University of Memphis, has been appointed board chairman of Life Science Tennessee, a statewide member organization whose mission is to advance and grow the life science industry in Tennessee. Townsend has served on the Life Science Tennessee board of directors for six years.

Melissa Janoske, assistant professor of public relations at the University of Memphis, has been named the inaugural winner of the Steve and Linda Simon Family Fellowship. The fellowship honors the late SSPR founder Steve Simon and is awarded to an outstanding early career public relations faculty member in the Department of Journalism and Strategic Media. Janoske heads the public relations major and serves as assistant director of the department’s graduate program.

Methodist University Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.