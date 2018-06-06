VOL. 133 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 6, 2018

The next Teach901 Educator Job Fair is Wednesday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the central atrium of Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. New and experienced teachers are invited to connect with recruiters from local public, charter and parochial schools. Recent college graduates are also invited to network. Visit teach901.com to register.

The Mid South Area Business Travel Association meets Thursday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree East Memphis, 5069 Sanderlin Ave. The meeting will feature an interactive panel discussion on ride-sharing and corporate travel. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel June 7, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel will host Antoine Gnintedem, author of “Doom, Gloom, and the Pursuit of the Sun,” for a discussion and signing Thursday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Saint Francis Health is hosting its Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive through Friday, June 8, at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, 5959 Park Ave., and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, 2986 Kate Bond Road. The hospitals will collect cereal and monetary donations for Mid-South Food Bank. Visit tenethealth.com.yy

Literacy Mid-South hosts its annual Literatini fundraiser Friday, June 8, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Enjoy live music while sampling cocktails and food from local bars and restaurants. Plus, Novel will donate 20 percent of sales during the event to help Mid-South adults struggling with low literacy. Tickets are $50 each or $75 per pair at eventbrite.com. Visit literacymidsouth.org for details.

St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen hosts its annual Bluegrass in the Beer Garden fundraiser Saturday, June 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 155 Market St. Enjoy live music, food and drinks, and tours of the historic church while supporting the soup kitchen’s work serving 60,000 meals a year to hungry Memphians. Tickets are $50; minimum age 21. Visit m.bpt.me/event/3373109 for tickets.