VOL. 133 | NO. 112 | Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Tennessee Opens London Exhibit on Heels of New Direct Flight

The Associated Press

Updated 2:28PM
LONDON (AP) – Tennessee officials are capitalizing on a new direct London flight with an interactive exhibit at one of the city's key transit hubs, featuring Jack Daniel's happy hours, live music and more.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and local tourism agencies are opening the "Sights & Sounds of Tennessee" two-week exhibit Monday at London's Waterloo Station.

Nashville and London began offering direct flights earlier this month.

Exhibit visitors will stand on a giant map of Tennessee, listen to live and recorded music and glimpse 360-degree views of top destinations.

Monday's kickoff event for London media features performances by artists Gill Landry, formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show, and Yola Carter.

The exhibit is part of a one-month initiative by state tourism officials in London that also includes citywide advertising.

