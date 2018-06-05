Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 112 | Tuesday, June 5, 2018

New Banking Law A Step Forward For Community Banks

Colin Barrett

Updated 2:36PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Tennessee’s banks help our communities in the Volunteer State flourish. Small-business owners count on banks to provide the loans they need to succeed. Consumers depend on these financial institutions when they need a mortgage or car loan.

Due to regulatory restrictions and cluttered red tape from our nation’s capital, obtaining these loans have become harder and harder.

But thanks to the power of grassroots advocacy and the support of pro-community bank elected officials, including Rep. David Kustoff, Washington has approved much-needed financial reforms.

The landmark Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act (S. 2155) provides regulatory relief to our nation’s community banks so they can continue financing the dreams of Americans in local communities.

S. 2155, which is one of the most bipartisan pieces of legislation we’ve seen in a long time, is right-sizing regulations and fixing the unintended consequences created by Washington bureaucracy.

Far too long, banks have been hampered by the ever-increasing federal regulations that raised compliance costs, reduced local credit availability, and played an important role in the decline of new bank formation and consolidation within our industry, increasing systemic risk while reducing consumer choice.

Now S. 2155 will help rejuvenate communities. It offers targeted, common-sense fixes to ill-fitting financial regulations that have limited the ability of banks to serve their customers.

The benefits include:

• Allowing banks to get back to the basics: lending to customers, strengthening communities and helping the economy grow.

• Enabling community banks to better lend and bank the underserved community.

• Protecting seniors by providing safeguards to people who report senior abuse and exploitation to law enforcement.

• Tackling better ways to fight cybercrime.

By igniting the economic power of community banks, lawmakers such as Rep. Kustoff are signaling a sea change that encourages greater access to financial services that puts customers first while contributing to our nation’s financial recovery.

And while there’s still more we must do to right-size financial regulation, this new law is a step in the right direction. Finally, it will be easier for banks to get back to relationship banking and focus on the needs of our customers rather than the mounds of regulatory paperwork.

Colin Barrett is the president/CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 99 99 8,700
MORTGAGES 128 128 10,320
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 16 16 1,520
BUILDING PERMITS 159 159 18,293
BANKRUPTCIES 69 69 5,930
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 37 3,208
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 87 87 3,671
MARRIAGE LICENSES 28 28 1,974

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.