Boyd Says Favors State Funding for Shelby County Pre-K Push

VOL. 133 | NO. 112 | Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Republican contender for Tennessee Governor Randy Boyd says he supports the move to expand prekindergarten in Shelby County including the possibility of state funding.

“It would 100 percent includes funding,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to say how many dollars that is but I think there is definitely an opportunity for the state – a role – and that includes funding.”

Boyd included the support of the local campaign to expand prekindergarten seats from approximately 7,000 to 8,500 in his comments Monday, June 4, in Millington as he kicked off a 95-county bus tour across the state.

He and rival Republican primary contenders Diane Black and Bill Lee said at an April Greater Memphis Chamber forum that they were each opposed to universal prekindergarten in Tennessee.

“It was not a really well asked question,” Boyd said of the debate. “I’m not for mandatory universal pre-K. I don’t think we can afford mandatory pre-K. But I am for quality and effective voluntary pre-K. And as governor I want to focus on blowing it out in the places that need it the most. We will start with our most high need areas and then expand as many places as we can afford.”

At the Millington stop, Boyd also outlined a school safety platform that includes better training for school resource officers and more of the officers as well as tightening school building security.

“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of people that have issues and treat them before something bad happens,” Boyd said of the need for better mental health services.

“I think the rules are tight but the problem is when you go to buy a weapon it’s up to you personally to disclose whether you have a mental issue or not,” Boyd said when asked whether access to guns should be limited as well. “It’s going to be hard to really enforce. I think where we can make the biggest difference is having school resource officers and making schools safer.”

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Senate contender Phil Bredesen joined outgoing Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker in opposing President Donald Trump’s latest plans for tariffs on goods from the European Union, Mexico and Canada.

Corker tweeted over the weekend that he is working with “like-minded Republican senators on ways to push back on the president using authorities in ways never intended.”

“Will Democrats join us?” Corker asked at the end of the tweet.

“I respect Senator Corker for putting Tennessee ahead of Washington politics,” Bredesen responded by Twitter Monday, June 4. “These tariffs will do a lot of damage to TN businesses. For my part, I call on every Democrat and Republican who cares about our state to stand with him on this.”