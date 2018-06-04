The Week Ahead: June 4-10

VOL. 133 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 4, 2018

Good morning, Memphis. Or should we say, “Hush, y’all.” It’s time again for the annual FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament, a Memphis tradition that spans 60 years and has been funneling millions of dollars into the doors at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Work begins Monday on lighting the Hernando DeSoto Bridge – or we should say relighting it. The old-school lighting is being replaced with LED lights in hundreds of shades, like the ones currently in use on the Harahan Bridge.

With the south face of the “new” bridge and the north face of the Harahan lit this fall you will see coordinated light shows every hour on the hour after sundown under the banner of “Mighty Lights.” We should also point out that the Hernando DeSoto Bridge will be lighted on both sides. And while the new lights are the cutting edge, there is nothing more old school than light shows, man. I can hear the drum solo now drifting across the riverfront. But back to reality … two westbound lanes on the bridge will be closed through July 14 for the lighting work. Then two eastbound lanes will be closed July 16-Aug. 25 to do that side. The coordinated double bridge light show makes its debut Oct. 27 as part of RiverArtsFest.

Bartlett leaders break ground Monday evening on the renovation of Bartlett High School’s campus. The $60 million renovation will update the campus to accommodate 2,250 students in grades 10-12. It currently has 1,800 students. Construction will be done in phases over three to four years to work around students who will still be attending classes. The 26-acre campus has become a collection of buildings built from 1917 to 1978.

The Shelby County Commission meets in regular session Monday and the group’s prekindergarten ad hoc committee meets Thursday. The committee is working out some additional funding for the city-county pre-K expansion that would increase county government’s contribution to the effort by $1 million more than proposed in May by Mayor Mark Luttrell. With money pledged by the city of Memphis, that should put in place the $8 million needed for the first step – replacing an $8 million federal grant for 1,000 pre-K seats that runs out July 1, 2019. The Thursday committee session is at 10 a.m.

Memphis City Council members meet Tuesday in regular session at City Hall and should be ready to end their budget season with final votes scheduled on the city’s operating and capital budgets as well as the city property tax rate.

The Germantown Charity Horse Show opens Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The all-breed show is marking its 70th anniversary. It benefits the Exchange Club Family Center of Memphis. To learn more about the annual horse show, visit gchs.org.

St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen is holding its annual Bluegrass in the Beer Garden fundraiser Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 155 Market St. If you're not familiar with the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, it serves around 1,200 meals a week – that's 60,000 a year – to hungry Memphians. They'll have live music, food and drinks, and tours of the historic church. It's a 21-and-older event, and tickets are $50.

Richard Vining’s plans to bring a new automotive museum to the Medical District will go before the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board Wednesday. On May 16, Vining was awarded up to $60,000 for exterior improvements by the Center City Development Corp. Restoration of the 1920s-era façade is estimated to cost $132,000. Located less than 700 feet from Sun Studio at 645 Marshall Ave., Vining’s nonprofit Edge Motor Museum carries an estimated $1.4 million price tag.

Can Daniel Berger become the first golfer to win the FedEx St. Jude Classic three years straight? The pros play at TPC Southwind Thursday through Sunday. Grounds tickets range from $15 for a day pass to $300. A week-long parking pass is $45.

It will be the last “classic,” technically, because beginning in 2019, the TPC Southwind in Memphis will become home to one of the four World Golf Championships tournaments on the PGA Tour. WGC events always draw the top players worldwide, so the WGC field promises to be star-studded and global.

The Memphis Redbirds will open a seven-game homestand at AutoZone Park with a 7:05 p.m. game Tuesday vs. Tacoma (Seattle Mariners). The series with Tacoma will continue with 7:05 games Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Reno Aces (Arizona) play at AutoZone Park at 6:35 Saturday, 2:05 Sunday, and 12:05 Monday. There will be postgame fireworks Saturday. Tickets are available at the box office, or call 901-721-6000.

Bring your blankets, chairs, snacks and friends and enjoy a movie on Thursday on the South Lawn of Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie “Space Jam” starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free for Dixon members, $5 for non-members; $2 for children ages 4-10 years old; and free for children age 3 and under. For tickets, call 901-761-5250 or click here. South Lawn Cinema is sponsored by Buzz Free Mosquito.

