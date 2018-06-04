VOL. 133 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 4, 2018

Halloran Centre’s ‘On Stage’ Season Lineup Announced

The third annual “On Stage” series at the Halloran Centre will feature music, theater and a new “Kafe Kirk” set of Sunday performances teaming Grammy-winning saxophone player Kirk Whalum with established and rising musicians.

The On Stage performances begin Aug. 18 with singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell. Kafe Kirk’s first two announced sessions, Oct. 7 and Dec. 2, feature Lindsey Webster and Jonathan Butler, respectively.

The theater series debuts Nov. 18 with two performances of Ain’t Misbehavin’. That will be followed in February with a National Players’ production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” followed by the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ production of “The Pirates of Penzance” in March.

Tickets for all of the events are on sale now at orpheum-memphis.com/onstage.

– Bill Dries

Fogelman: Tennessee Brewery’s First Phase 100 Percent Leased

The first phase of the Tennessee Brewery development is now completely leased, according to multifamily investment and property management company Fogelman Properties.

Since opening its doors December 2017, the Tennessee Brewery has become the real estate company’s fastest “opening to stabilization” community to date.

“The Tennessee Brewery has quickly become one of most profiled Memphis development projects and is a proven success story of adaptive reuse in Memphis,” Mark Fogelman, president of Fogelman Properties, said in a release. “Billy (Orgel) and his team took an old, dilapidated building and radically transformed it into an incredibly vibrant development with marketable rents and exceptional features.”

Construction on the second phase, which includes an additional 121 units, is expected to begin in early July with a delivery date scheduled in the summer of 2019.

“We’re thrilled to see the response to the Tennessee Brewery and remain quite impressed with our team’s ability to quickly activate the space and execute on the strategic marketing plan,” Orgel, the lead developer, said in the release. “We look forward to continued excitement and demand around the project as we improve the retail mix of the neighborhood and transform a key area in Downtown Memphis.”

– Patrick Lantrip

TV Times for Memphis Tigers Football Games Released

CBS Sports Network and ESPN have announced some of the game times and television partners for their respective 2018 schedules and five games featuring the University of Memphis were a part of those announcements.

Memphis will play three Friday night games, two of them on the road, as part of the announcement on Thursday, May 31.

Memphis will open its 2018 season at home against Mercer on Sept. 1 in game that will kick at 6 p.m. CT and will be carried on ESPN3. The following week, Memphis will open conference play at Navy in an afternoon game that will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be aired on the CBS Sports Network.

The Tigers return home to host a nationally televised Friday night game against Georgia State on Sept. 14. That game, which will air on ESPN, will kick at 6 p.m.

After a home game against South Alabama that is still awaiting a kick time and television partner announcement, Memphis will be back in league play and will face West Division foe Tulane in another nationally televised Friday night game on Sept. 28 that will be played in New Orleans, kicking at 7 p.m. and airing on ESPN.

The final Memphis game that was announced Thursday is the Tigers last regular season road trip, a Nov. 16 game at SMU. Memphis and the Mustangs will square off in Dallas at 8 p.m. in a contest that will air on ESPN2.

– Don Wade

Triumph Offers Stock Repurchase Program for Shareholders

Due to Triumph Bank’s strong earnings, the board of directors of Triumph Bancshares Inc. has authorized a stock repurchase program for its shareholders.

From June 1 through July 31, 2018, Triumph is offering to purchase up to 32,500 shares of common stock at a price of $18.50 per share.

Having the ability to offer this liquidity opportunity to its investors is important, the bank said in a statement, as many have been invested in Triumph since its inception in 2006. Some shareholders may have a change in their health, marital status, or a need to pay for college education or a child’s wedding, and the repurchase program allows them some liquidity in lieu of paying a dividend.

Triumph Bancshares’ asset size at the end of 2017 was $722.4 million, with continued year-over-year strong earnings, the bank reported.

– Daily News staff