Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 4, 2018

Students Plan 'Die-In' for Gun Control in Tennessee Capital

The Associated Press

Updated 9:52PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Some Tennessee students are planning a "die-in" to honor those who lost their lives in a 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The Tennessean reports Williamson County students will join a nationwide demonstration known as "National Die-In Day" on Tuesday to push for gun control. The die-in will be held by WilcoStudentsForChange and Marshall County High School students. The gunman killed 49 people. He was killed in a shootout with a SWAT team.

Last month, the Williamson students hosted a town hall on gun control open to elected candidates and officials. Fatal mass shootings at schools in several states this year have sparked a nationwide, youth-led movement for stricter gun laws.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 165 478 8,601
MORTGAGES 166 560 10,192
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 43 1,504
BUILDING PERMITS 173 621 18,134
BANKRUPTCIES 50 203 5,861
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 83 3,174
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 182 3,584
MARRIAGE LICENSES 13 100 1,946

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.