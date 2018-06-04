Maker of Candy Hearts Sold to Company That Saved Twinkies

VOL. 133 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 4, 2018

BOSTON (AP) – A company that once rescued the Twinkies brand is now taking over the maker of Necco Wafers.

The family business of billionaire Dean Metropoulos announced Friday it paid $17.3 million for the New England Confectionery Co., or Necco. It's a surprise ending to a federal bankruptcy auction that initially left Necco to an Ohio company.

Spangler Candy Co. made the highest bid last week, but court records say it refused to close without a price reduction.

Instead a deal closed Thursday to sell Necco to a Connecticut-based branch of Metropoulos' company, which made the second-highest bid.

Metropoulos' firm previously bought Twinkies maker Hostess out of bankruptcy in 2013.

The 171-year-old Necco is based near Boston and is known for its Sweethearts candies sold around Valentine's Day.

