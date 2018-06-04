Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 4, 2018

Maker of Candy Hearts Sold to Company That Saved Twinkies

The Associated Press

Updated 9:52PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

BOSTON (AP) – A company that once rescued the Twinkies brand is now taking over the maker of Necco Wafers.

The family business of billionaire Dean Metropoulos announced Friday it paid $17.3 million for the New England Confectionery Co., or Necco. It's a surprise ending to a federal bankruptcy auction that initially left Necco to an Ohio company.

Spangler Candy Co. made the highest bid last week, but court records say it refused to close without a price reduction.

Instead a deal closed Thursday to sell Necco to a Connecticut-based branch of Metropoulos' company, which made the second-highest bid.

Metropoulos' firm previously bought Twinkies maker Hostess out of bankruptcy in 2013.

The 171-year-old Necco is based near Boston and is known for its Sweethearts candies sold around Valentine's Day.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 165 478 8,601
MORTGAGES 166 560 10,192
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 43 1,504
BUILDING PERMITS 173 621 18,134
BANKRUPTCIES 50 203 5,861
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 83 3,174
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 182 3,584
MARRIAGE LICENSES 13 100 1,946

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.