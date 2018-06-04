Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 4, 2018

Forward Lance Thomas Transferring to Memphis From Louisville

The Associated Press

Updated 9:51PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Lance Thomas has decided to transfer to Memphis after being granted his unconditional release by Louisville.

Thomas announced his choice Friday in a video he posted to Twitter. He thanked Louisville in the video and finished by announcing his decision with "Go Tigers."

Memphis confirmed Thomas' transfer later Friday. Thomas will have to sit out the upcoming season but will have three years' of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Thomas averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.2 minutes in 12 games last season as a Cardinals freshman. Head coach Chris Mack, hired in March to replace interim coach David Padgett, said in a release May 22 that Thomas and his family believed a change was best for the Norcross, Georgia, native and wished him well.

Thomas is the latest addition for first-time head coach Penny Hardaway, who was hired in March to revitalize his alma mater.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 165 478 8,601
MORTGAGES 166 560 10,192
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 43 1,504
BUILDING PERMITS 173 621 18,134
BANKRUPTCIES 50 203 5,861
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 83 3,174
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 182 3,584
MARRIAGE LICENSES 13 100 1,946

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.