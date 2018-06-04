VOL. 133 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 4, 2018

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Wanda Hall-Myers of Hall-Myers Consulting will present “Can Your Business Afford Not to Change? Top reasons why you should embrace change.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Peabody Master Taster’s Club holds its monthly wine tasting Wednesday, June 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Peabody Corner Bar, 149 Union Ave. The tasting includes four wines and light bites prepared by Peabody chefs. Cost is $25; includes valet parking. RSVP to 901-529-4000.

The next Teach901 Educator Job Fair is Wednesday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the central atrium of Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. New and experienced teachers are invited to connect with recruiters from local public, charter and parochial schools. Recent college graduates are also invited to network. Visit teach901.com to register.

The Mid South Area Business Travel Association meets Thursday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree East Memphis, 5069 Sanderlin Ave. The meeting will feature an interactive panel discussion on ride-sharing and corporate travel. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel June 7 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Overton Square will screen “National Treasure” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. on the outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.

Hattiloo Theatre performs “Raisin,” a musical adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” Friday, June 8, through July 1 at 37 S. Cooper St. Visit hattiloo.org for showtimes and tickets.