VOL. 133 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 4, 2018

Around Memphis: June 4, 2018

Daily News staff

Updated 9:31PM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Rugby transforms Memphis teens' lives
Christopher Dawson, CNN

Watch Memphis Singer Liz Brasher’s Wailing ‘Hard Times on Me’ Performance
Jeff Gage, Rolling Stone

Tennessee lawmakers OK shifting $12.5 million in TNReady testing work from Questar to ETS
Marta W. Aldrich, Chalkbeat

Building something out of nothing: New housing opportunities spring from once-vacant lot in Uptown
Kim and Jim Coleman, High Ground News

Former four-star Lance Thomas transferring to Memphis Tigers
Jonah Jordan, 247sports.com

Memphis Football: 2018 Tigers Preview and Prediction
Athlon Sports

Kardashian West Asks Trump to Pardon Woman in Memphis Drug Case
JILL COLVIN and ANTHONY McCARTNEY, The Associated Press

Exclusve: Kim Kardashian West speaks out on meeting with Trump about Alice Johnson
Jake Horowitz and Kendall Ciesemier, Mic

Memphis Grizzlies Could Have Used Jeff Green’s Production in 2015
Christian Dudley, Beale Street Bears

Letter: Reinventing Memphis International Airport
The New York Times

A Top Memphis Culinary Event That Will Make Your Mouth Water — & the Chefs You’ll See There
Jennifer Chandler, StyleBlueprint

