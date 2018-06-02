June 1-7: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 22 | Saturday, June 2, 2018

2011: Bike lanes are planned for two miles of Madison Avenue from just east of Cleveland to North Cooper Street. But some business owners on the stretch of Madison are opposed to them and have organized, prompting Mayor A C Wharton to put off a final decision on the bike lanes. “It’s not that we are against bicycles or bicycle lanes,” business owner Mike Cooper says in The Memphis News cover story. “We need the traffic. We don’t need any impediments.”

2008: The Memphis City Council votes to cut the city’s property tax rate by 18 cents, with a cut of $70 million of the city’s funding to Memphis City Schools – all for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The reduction leaves some city funding for MCS, but school system leaders immediately contend the city cannot cut the amount because of a state law requiring local funding to remain at at least the same level unless there is a verified drop in attendance. As the council cuts funding, the school system’s leadership is in transition, with the school board interviewing several finalists for the job of school superintendent – including the board’s eventual choice, Kriner Cash.

1982: Graceland opens for tours marking a new milestone in the city’s still-forming tourism industry. Prior to the tours of the mansion, visitors were allowed to walk up the driveway to visit Elvis Presley’s gravesite. Vester Presley, the entertainer’s uncle, was still working in the guardhouse at the gate and would regularly load up the back of his golf cart with cameras to take pictures for visitors when the meditation garden wasn’t open to the public. The first tours are not recordings, but guides presenting the tour orally. Then, as now, the upstairs of the mansion is not part of the tour.

1963: The opening of the new Memphis Metropolitan Airport terminal building designed by architect Roy Harrover. United Nations ambassador and former presidential contender Adlai Stevenson is the featured speaker at the ceremony as the terminal moves from the tiny building on the northern side of Winchester Road to the other side of the road. Memphis, at the time, is served by seven airlines – American, Delta, Braniff, United, Eastern, Southern and Trans Texas. Today, the terminal is Memphis International Airport.