VOL. 11 | NO. 22 | Saturday, June 2, 2018

Building Permit Filed For Townhomes near U of M

Herbert Dale Hoskins, doing business as North Star Homes, has filed a $1.5 million building permit application to construct a new multifamily development near the University of Memphis.

Located at 613 Brister St., the new four-story structure would feature 18 units with attached garages and sprinkler systems.

North Star is listed as the owner, tenant and contractor on the permit application.

– Patrick Lantrip

State High Court Seeks Input On Indigent Representation

The Tennessee Supreme Court is taking public comments until June 25 on a proposed raise in the hourly rate paid to court-appointed attorneys who represent indigent defendants.

The comment period follows the Tennessee Legislature’s approval of a $9.7 million increase in indigent defense spending, which would be the first change in the state’s compensation rate in 20 years.

The proposed change would raise the hourly rate for attorneys appointed in noncapital cases to $50 an hour from $40 an hour currently.

The cap on the total compensation for an attorney in a particular case would also be increased.

The rates apply to attorneys appointed by a court to represent a defendant when a public defender cannot be appointed because a defender represents a co-defendant or has some other conflict.

Local public defenders provide most of the representation to indigent defendants.

Increasing pay rates for appointed counsel was recommended last year by the Supreme Court’s Indigent Representation Task Force.

More information on the proposed changes, including a red-lined version of the rule and instructions on how to comment, are available at tncourts.gov.

– Bill Dries

Construction Begins On Collierville Health Center

Construction began Thursday, May 31, on the $26 million Jordan River Health Center in The Farms at Bailey Station development in Collierville.

The nursing and rehabilitation center is to be managed by Retirement Companies of America in Memphis and is the second phase of the four-phase development.

The health center will have 60 private nursing suites and a 4,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art rehab and therapy center.

The Farms at Bailey Station is a $215 million, 36-acre development for active adults 55 and older.

– Bill Dries

Fitzhugh Seeks Opinion On Tyson Foods Complex

The same day that local elected officials and others broke ground on a new Tyson Foods complex in Humboldt, Tennessee, state House Democratic leader Rep. Craig Fitzhugh sought a legal opinion from the Tennessee attorney general on the regulation of such plants.

“Can a county regulate concentrated animal feeding operations through its zoning ordinance or through other types of regulations?” Fitzhugh asked in the written request to Attorney General Herbert Slatery.

The $300 million complex to be built will process up to 1.25 million chickens per week, according to Fitzhugh.

And it will get those chickens from contract farmers within a 50-mile radius of the plant.

Fitzhugh, who is running in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary for Tennessee governor, is specifically concerned about the impact of an estimated 390 chicken houses in the area, including his House district, to meet demand at the Humboldt plant along with a similar expansion at Tyson’s existing Union City plant.

“Residents and elected officials are understandably concerned about the impact hundreds of new CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations) will have on their communities and already imperiled water resources,” Fitzhugh wrote, citing the state’s status as a “right to farm” state.

The status has changed state laws around CAFOs, including eliminating permits once required for poultry operations.

“As a result of these regulatory changes, significant questions have arisen around the authority local communities have to regulate issues such as truck traffic, nuisance odors and agricultural runoff,” Fitzhugh wrote in his letter to Slatery.

– Bill Dries

Tacos 4 Life Opening First Tenn. Location in Jackson

Tacos 4 Life, an Arkansas-grown taco restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, is opening its first restaurant in Tennessee in Jackson as part of the Columns II development. The restaurant is expected to open in late June.

“We are rapidly expanding our brand and have been eager to open in Tennessee for quite some time,” said Austin Samuelson, owner and founder of Tacos 4 Life. “As we enter new states, we look forward to getting to know these communities and sharing our mission and menu with them. I am positive that Jackson will be a wonderful addition to our Tacos 4 Life family.”

Haag Brown Commercial secured the land and helped coordinate the location with Tacos 4 Life as it expands into the Tennessee restaurant market. Located at 1481 Vann Drive off Interstate 40, the restaurant will be exposed to approximately 47,000 cars each day. Columns II is a development of the Gary A. Taylor Investment Co. Robin Nix is the Tacos 4 Life franchisee.

The new Jackson location puts Tacos 4 Life eateries in four states including Arkansas, Texas and North Carolina. The company plans to further expand in Tennessee over the next several years.

The company’s calling card is giving back. For every taco, quesadilla, salad, nachos or rice bowl sold, 22 cents is donated to Feed My Starving Children, which is equivalent to the cost of one meal for a hungry child. Co-founders Austin and Ashton Samuelson believe that God can use Tacos 4 Life to help end world hunger, which they believe is the world’s most solvable problem.

Tacos 4 Life opened its first location in Conway, Arkansas, in 2014.

– Daily News staff

Biden to Make Tour Stop At Orpheum Theatre

In 2018, Joe Biden is continuing his American Promise Tour and will visit The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis on Friday, June 15. The tour is a series of conversations that go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and Twitter arguments to connect friends and neighbors around topics that matter most to them.

Biden, who was vice president under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, represented Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate before becoming the 47th vice president of the United States. At the Orpheum, he will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges.

He also will share how the loss of his son, Beau, tested his resolve, and how he is finding new purpose in a time of uncertainty.

The event begins at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum. Tickets start at $44.50 and VIP tickets can be obtained for $328.

Find out more about Biden’s appearance and ticket offerings by calling 901-525-3000. Tickets are available only through Ticketmaster and The Orpheum Theatre Group box office.

– Daily News staff

Arrive Hotels Files $7M Building Permit

Arrive Hotels & Restaurants has filed a $7.1 million building permit application for its new South Main location.

The renovations to transform the former Memphis College of Art graduate school, 477 S. Main St., into Arrive’s 62-room hotel will be handled by Montgomery Martin Contractors.

Arrive co-founder and lead developer Chris Pardo is listed as the project’s architect.

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp. awarded the boutique hotel a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive in February 2017. This April, the CCRFC approved a change of ownership for the project from previous developer John Wessman to Pardo.

– Patrick Lantrip

Fallen Soldiers’ Families To Get Free Tuition at U of M

The University of Memphis won’t charge the families of fallen soldiers tuition starting this fall.

The U of M is becoming the first higher education institution nationwide to partner with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships for spouses and children of military members who are severely injured or killed while on active duty.

U of M president M. David Rudd announced the university will accept the Folds of Honor scholarship as payment in full for tuition for all Tennessee residents and others around the country in accordance with capacity beginning this fall.

The national scholarship pays $5,000 annually, and the U of M will use private donations and other support funds to cover the additional tuition cost.

“We would not exist as a country without the service and sacrifice of so many who defend our freedom,” said Rudd, who is also a veteran. “The families are serving as well, and the loss of a parent or spouse presents a huge hardship, emotionally and financially. The University of Memphis is committed to cover any gap that exists and to relieve these families of that burden.

“The hope is that other universities will follow, helping the University of Memphis establish a national consortium committed to recognizing the remarkable contributions and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform.”

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission named the University of Memphis a VETS Campus in 2015, one of 12 institutions in the state to be recognized for its service to student veterans.

Donations to the U of M’s Folds of Honor project scholarship fund can be made at memphis.edu/development, the U of M Foundation’s website.

– Daily News staff

Allegiant Air Offering Nonstop Flights to Oakland

Allegiant Air is offering new nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Oakland International Airport (OAK), the company announced. The flight will run twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.

The flight is currently scheduled to be seasonal in nature, ending in mid-August, though strong demand could lead to a year-round service, Allegiant said. Its Memphis-to-Los Angeles route began as seasonal service in 2016 before being added as a year-round route last year.

Tickets for the Oakland service are now on sale at www.allegiant.com.

Allegiant now offers nonstop service to nine destinations from MEM, with Oakland joining Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona; and Destin-Fort Walton, Orlando-Sanford, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Pete-Clearwater Florida.

Allegiant began operations at MEM in May 2015.

“This is an extremely positive development for MEM, as it adds another West Coast destination for our passengers,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the board of commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority.

Allegiant is “excited to continue our growth in Memphis” with the new flight, said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of revenue and planning.

“This new route provides Memphis with their only nonstop option to the Bay Area and more opportunities to explore this great destination,” Wells said.

Flights from Memphis to Oakland depart at 1:36 p.m. and arrive at 3:59 p.m. Flights from Oakland back to MEM depart at 12:51 p.m. and arrive at 6:47 p.m.

– Daily News staff

Gregory Realty Grows Industrial Portfolio

Memphis-based Gregory Realty has acquired more than 53,000 square feet of industrial/flex space at 3920 S. Perkins Road and 3900 Perkins Cut Off Road for $1.6 million.

NAI Saig Co. executive vice president Brian Califf represented Gregory Realty in the deal, while Jonathan Aur and Joel Fulmer represented the sellers, Boyle Investment Co. and Apex Property Group.

NAI Saig Co. will handle the leasing of the property moving forward.

Califf said that Gregory Realty has significant capital improvement plans to renovate the spaces and lease the remaining vacancies.

At the time of the purchase, the buildings were 60 percent occupied.

“The location of the property is excellent,” Califf said. “It’s just minutes away from Highway 78 and the BNSF Intermodal, and is right in middle of a fast-growing industrial sector of the market. We have flexible space options that can accommodate anywhere from a 1,900-square-foot user to a 12,000-square-foot user with a mix of office and warehouse space at a very attractive rental rate.”

Gregory Realty has been actively growing its commercial portfolio in the last 12 months by acquiring 70,000 square feet of industrial/flex space in Bartlett for $6 million, and 80,000 square feet of office space at 855 Ridge Lake Blvd. for $7 million.

– Patrick Lantrip

Stanton Chase Opens Memphis Office

Executive recruiting company Stanton Chase has opened a Memphis office and hired three new executive consultants as directors in conjunction with the move – Deadrick D. “D.D.” Baker, Roxana Svensson and Ken Nimitz.

“Stanton Chase is the only top 10 global retained executive search firm with a presence in Tennessee,” said Daniel Casteel, managing director of the Nashville office and regional vice president, North America for Stanton Chase. Memphis joins 76 Stanton Chase offices in 45 countries. “With the opening of our new office in Memphis, we are better positioned to partner with our clients to attract the right leadership talent into their organizations that, quite simply, makes all the difference when competing in today’s environment.”

Baker, an executive and business consultant with more than 20 years of experience as an adviser to senior leaders at multiple Fortune 500 companies, specializes in talent management, succession planning, compensation and benefits, employee relations, executive coaching, leadership development and training initiatives. He will focus on the health care, consumer products and services, and financial services industries.

Svensson is an award-winning diversity and inclusion business consultant with more than 20 years of global experience and knowledge of multi-cultural management, lean manufacturing and diversity & inclusion programs. She specializes in developing diversity and inclusion initiatives in the engineering and industrial industries.

Nimitz brings more than 25 years of global experience in operations management, recruiting, training and development. He has developed corporate cultures, teamwork and mentoring in the oil and gas service, IT development, biotech and maritime industries across North America, Southeast Asia, South America, the Middle East and Russia. Nimitz focuses on the natural resources and energy and industrial industries.

– Daily News staff

Air Service Returning To Tunica Airport

Tunica Airport is bringing back regular scheduled air service through a new partnership with Ashley Air and Travel.

Starting July 1, Ashley Air will provide service to four new markets: Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando and St. Petersburg/Tampa, Florida.

Ashley Air and Travel’s 50 passenger ERJ145 jet aircraft will operate once daily Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Tunica to Atlanta or Tampa/St. Pete, and Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday to Charlotte or Orlando.

“Our partnership with Tunica Airport and Ashley Air and Travel will enhance our area’s tourism industry by opening up our world-class gaming and entertainment product to millions of consumers in these four major markets,” Tunica Airport director Eric Konupka said in a written statement. “The Tunica Airport is an easy drive from anywhere within the Memphis metro area, and our free parking will provide our outbound customers with an economical travel option to these four desirable locations.”

Ashley Air and Travel is offering an introductory $599 annual travel membership, including unlimited travel on all routes served by Ashley Air for $39 each way, plus taxes and fees.

“The demand to visit Tunica is high and we are excited to provide this new and affordable service connecting the traveling public in Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando and Tampa/St. Pete to all the Tunica destination has to offer,” said Ashley Air and Travel CEO John Ashley.

– Daily News staff

Sedgwick Files $20M Permit For New Headquarters

Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. has filed a $20 million building permit application with construction code officials to renovate its new headquarters.

Located at 8155 T&B Blvd., Sedgwick’s new home was once the headquarters of electrical components manufacturing company Thomas & Betts Corp.

Sedgwick was awarded a $10.4 million tax abatement from the Economic Development Growth Engine in February 2017 for the move.

Currently, the company operates out of two locations – 90,000 square feet at 1100 Ridgeway Loop Blvd. and 80,000 square feet at 2620 Thousand Oaks Blvd. The relocation will allow them to consolidate into one 245,808-square-foot facility.

– Patrick Lantrip

Hernando de Soto Bridge Lighting Work Begins June 4

Work to install new LED lights on the Hernando de Soto Bridge is set to begin Monday, June 4, and will result in lane closures on the bridge for several weeks.

The privately funded installation of Philips LED lights will begin work by closing two lanes on the westbound side of the bridge Mondays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 14. Two eastbound lanes on the bridge will close during the same days and hours from July 16-Aug. 25.

Current lights on the bridge will be shut off during Philips’ construction period.

Memphis Bridge Lighting Inc., the nonprofit that orchestrated the LED lighting package on Big River Crossing in October 2016, is also coordinating the Hernando de Soto Bridge lights.

Together, the installations are being branded as Mighty Lights, a nightly attraction that will synchronize the patterns and colors displayed on the two bridges every hour on the hour after the sun sets.

The coordinated display will debut Oct. 27 during the annual RiverArtsFest.

Mighty Lights has raised $12.5 million in private funds toward a $14 million goal for the lighting systems.

– Bill Dries

Luttrell Vetoes Commission Appointment of Bolton

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell has vetoed a second resolution by the Shelby County Commission appointing attorney Julian Bolton as the commission’s legislative policy adviser.

“I regret having to take this action as I would be willing to execute a contract for Julian Bolton to serve as legislative policy advisor similar to his previous contract,” Luttrell wrote in a May 23 letter to commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer released Monday, May 29.

“We previously determined that Mr. Bolton does not serve as your legal counsel,” he wrote. “The charter is clear that the county attorney serves as legal counsel for all elected officials including the county commission. However the final ‘Be it further resolved’ clause essentially permits Mr. Bolton to be your legal counsel, a situation I cannot approve.”

Luttrell also objected to Bolton being paid twice for his work instead of on a monthly basis. Luttrell said the twice-a-month payments “essentially treats him as an employee rather than a contractor.”

Luttrell vetoed an earlier resolution in April that renewed Bolton’s appointment. But the commission office mistakenly sent Luttrell a version of the resolution that did not have amendments the commission added and approved.

Instead of taking a vote to override Luttrell’s veto of the resolution they didn’t vote on, commissioners in May approved another resolution with the original amendments and several others.

The second version was approved after a commission debate about what Bolton’s role would be.

Some commissioners sought to remove the wording about Bolton acting as legal counsel to the commission and add wording specifically barring him from acting as an attorney, but that attempt was voted down by the body.

– Bill Dries

Turek Named Dean Of CBU Business School

Joseph H. Turek is the new dean of the Christian Brothers University School of Business, effective June 1.

Turek comes from Lynchburg College in Virginia, where he was dean of the School of Business and Economics as well as serving as director of the Walter G. Mason Center for Business and Economic Research.

Turek earned a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in economics from the State University of New York at Albany and a master’s in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

– Bill Dries

St. Jude Announces $100M Global Outreach Initiative

Memphis-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is rolling out a $100 million initiative to expand its global outreach and advance the survival rate of children with pediatric cancer and blood disorders around the world.

The St. Jude Global program, announced Thursday, May 24, has a goal of influencing the care of as much as 30 percent of children with cancer worldwide over the next decade, according to St. Jude president and CEO Dr. James Downing.

The initiative will focus on clinical education and research, as well as the formation of what St. Jude officials call a “global alliance” that will improve access to care, enhance the quality of care and provide better options for cures.

Plans also include implementing regional, national and hospital-based initiatives and policies focuse.d on strengthening health systems and enhancing quality of care.

– Michael Waddell