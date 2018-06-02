VOL. 11 | NO. 22 | Saturday, June 2, 2018

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf: A Parody” Friday, June 1, through June 24 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Eclectic Eye will hold an opening reception for Carolyn Moss’ “Escape to the Sea” art exhibition Friday, June 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Midtown showroom, 242 S. Cooper St. Moss’ paintings of seashells, fish and beach life will be on display through July 25. Visit eclectic-eye.com.

Rascal Flatts kicks off the Live at the Garden concert series Friday, June 1, at 8:30 p.m. (gates at 6:30 p.m.) at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. General admission tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com; season lawn passes are available for $200. Visit liveatthegarden.com or call 901-636-4107 for details and a series schedule.

The NASCAR Memphis 150, part of the K&N Pro Series East, takes place Saturday, June 2, at Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane in Millington. Festivities begin Friday, June 1, with the NASCAR Hauler Parade at 11 a.m. and an open-test session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday for practice, qualifying and a driver autograph session leading up to the 6 p.m. race. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. Visit racemir.com.

The Pink Palace Museum opens “Dugout Canoes: Paddling Through the Americas,” Saturday, June 2, at the museum, 3050 Central Ave. On display through Sept. 14, the object-rich and interactive exhibition features American dugouts from ancient times to the present. Visit memphismuseums.org.

Memphis Area Master Gardeners hosts its ninth annual Through Our Garden Gates public garden tour Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour includes five homes in the Bartlett/Cordova area: 7186 Deerfield Road, 8046 Breezy Meadows Lane, 8734 Dundee Cove, 8688 Wood Mills Drive W. and 9406 Rocky Hills Drive. Master gardeners on hand at each stop to answer questions. Cost is free; donations are appreciated. Visit memphisareamastergardeners.org.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety One will host an opening reception for the Tennessee Fine Arts Craft Showcase Sunday, June 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. The exhibition, featuring works by Tennessee Craft-Southwest members, is on display through June 29. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host an opening reception for the Bartlett Art Association’s “Seeing Green” exhibition Sunday, June 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. The exhibition, on display through June 29, brings together BAA members’ interpretations of nature’s favorite color. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Peabody Master Taster’s Club holds its monthly wine tasting Wednesday, June 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Peabody Corner Bar, 149 Union Ave. The tasting includes four wines and light bites prepared by Peabody chefs. Cost is $25; includes valet parking. RSVP to 901-529-4000.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel June 7, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Overton Square will screen “National Treasure” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. on the outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.