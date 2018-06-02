Editorial: 100 North Main’s Better Days Come With Lessons

VOL. 11 | NO. 22 | Saturday, June 2, 2018

No matter what spot is chosen for Memphis’ second convention center hotel, what comes with it is certain to change the gap between Civic Center Plaza and a thriving residential and retail area on the Main Street Mall.

The plans also promise to bring new life to 100 North Main, which at 37 stories is Memphis’ tallest building and a prominent part of the city skyline.

But before we start celebrating the most promising redevelopment plan since the last tenants moved out four years ago, let’s address the problems that caused the building to sit vacant and crumbling for so long.

Two sets of previous owners failed to get any redevelopment plans off the ground.

The first made promises that better days were somehow coming soon – until they weren’t and he decided to unload the property to a group. The second took even fewer steps to turn the building around and eventually wound up in Environmental Court in 2016 because 100 North Main was literally beginning to crumble.

Buying and holding property in hopes of eventually selling it at a profit is neither illegal nor unique. But when it begins happening to the degree we’re seeing in Memphis, where prices are comparatively cheap, city and county governments have to be more vigilant.

Codes and standards for the upkeep of vacant property are on the books and should be rigorously enforced. And it should be clear who owns the property. Using cryptically named limited liability companies with the address of an attorney’s office easily becomes “LLC abuse” when it hides a large portfolio of rundown properties.

This isn’t a reality television show and it isn’t a game. The tallest building in a major American city – a building we want to see prosper – was allowed to rot and decay for years. The owners should shoulder some of the blame. So should the government entities that allowed it to happen.

No matter how grand the plans are, or the intricacies of balancing financial due diligence with market conditions, this kind of neglect is unacceptable.

It’s not acceptable when it’s a skyscraper. It’s also not acceptable when it’s a modest older home on a small lot in a working-class neighborhood.

And we believe it is avoidable in many more cases, if not every case, with laws that allow cities to take into account the financial track record of such owners in other places.

By also requiring appropriate bonds based on a transparent record of all property owned in the area, those responsible for the overall quality of life in a community can better anticipate who has a record of adding to a community and who doesn’t.

That anticipation can’t and shouldn’t stop the sale and transfer of property. But local governments have a legitimate interest in what happens or doesn’t happen after closing.

These are not entries in a ledger and pins on a map to us. This is our city.