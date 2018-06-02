VOL. 11 | NO. 22 | Saturday, June 2, 2018

The city’s tallest building, the 37-story 100 North Main Building – may or may not become the city’s second convention center hotel. But the skyscraper that has been vacant for four years and counting is the centerpiece of a 3-acre planned commercial complex anchored by a 600-room hotel, no matter where it winds up in the footprint. The complex, as much as the hotel, promises to change more than the city’s convention business.

While ambitious, the proposed project with a preliminary price tag of $400 million has something previous plans to redevelop the old office high-rise did not have – credibility.

That is largely because one of the partners is Loews Hotels Holding Corp., which owns and operates a chain of luxury hotels in major markets across the country.

Loews and THM Memphis Acquisitions LLC, the limited liability company formed for the project by the New-York firm that has owned 100 North Main since January – and the rest of the block soon after – haven’t decided exactly where the hotel will be in the plan. Nor have they determined where two 30-story towers to be built as part of the development will be located and whether they, or one of them, will be the hotel.

“The city agrees to designate the hotel, to be located within the 100 (North Main) property or another property mutually agreed upon by the city and THM, as an official Convention Center Hotel for the city of Memphis,” reads the May 8 letter of intent signed by THM, Loews, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Downtown Memphis Commission president Jennifer Oswalt.

Such a designation ensures that a block of hotel rooms at a set rate are available for convention bookers to offer. Arlene Maidman, executive co-chair of THM – an affiliate of the third-generation family real estate owner, manager and development firm Townhouse Management Co., said in a written statement that THM “intends to redevelop the three contiguous acres as a single mixed-use project, consisting of more than two million square feet of hospitality, extended stay, retail, residential, commercial and parking uses.”

Details to come about his multi-use project could hold some real surprises and cause other ripples, according to Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau president Kevin Kane.

“We’ll see where the hotel goes. It’s kind of a moving target right now, exactly where it will end up,” Kane said. “Will it be inside 100 North Main? Will it be close by? All of that is going to be determined by the due diligence period of what they are going to go through over the next 90 days.”

The due diligence period that runs to early August will be more than just verifying financial terms and laying out all contingencies.

BEYOND 100 NORTH MAIN

The contiguous 3 acres owned by THM includes – in addition to the 100 North Main Building – is seven parcels of land that make up the entire quadrant around 100 North Main bounded by Main Street on the west, Second Street on the east, Adams Avenue on the north and Jefferson Avenue on the south. Those seven parcels were purchased by THM for $12 million, but it also has a $4 million contract on the vacant Jefferson Plaza building located just outside that quadrant at the southeast corner Second Street and Jefferson, and an adjacent, vacant lot just south of Jefferson Plaza where a parking garage was demolished several years ago.

The city’s letter of intent also makes available the Hospitality Hub property on the northeast corner of Jefferson and Second with the city agreeing to move the program for the homeless to the old police West Precinct building at 247 Washington Ave.

Kane, like wording in the letter of intent, leaves open some other property not now in the tentative plan.

One possibility is the former state office building at 170 N. Main St. on the Main Street Mall. It is the building the Memphis Police Department made its headquarters just last year after the city bought the 14-story building and renovated the space. The building is less than a block from the 44-year-old Memphis Cook Convention Center and just across Poplar Avenue from the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts that is connected to the convention center.

“It’s too early in the process for Loews to have identified a specific location,” said city communications chief Ursula Madden when asked about the speculation about 170 N. Main. “The letter of intent allows plenty of time to decide what makes the most sense for the developer. Until Loews does its due diligence, we won’t really have answers to any of those questions.”

Kane said a site on the 100 North Main block isn’t “that much of a jump” to the convention center.

“And depending where the final location is, it could even be closer than 100 North Main possibly,” he said without mentioning 170 N. Main. “We’re going to be OK either way. Obviously I want it as close to the (convention center) building as we can possibly get it. That’s what I’m shooting for. I want to pull that thing closer if I can.”

Kane is particularly upbeat about the partnership with Loews because its CEO, Jonathan Tisch, is also chairman emeritus of the U.S. Travel Association, the nonprofit group that is a prominent voice for the national tourism and travel industry.

The letter of intent also outlines a role for Loews beyond simply being the “flag” or the hotel chain that operates what is developed as the hotel.

“THM and Loews have entered into exclusive talks pursuant to the attached agreement for Loews … to serve as the flag and the financial joint venture partner for the development project,” it reads.

“Loews is a company that self performs. In other words, they are one of only two companies that really build, own and operate their properties. They don’t just put their name on them,” Kane said. “They own them. They manage them. They finance them. They do the whole deal. So, I have a great deal of confidence in what the Tisch family and Loews hotels will do for Memphis.”

Flags, in and of themselves, come and go. The city’s original convention center hotel is now a Sheraton after having been a Crowne Plaza originally and then a Marriott. And the smaller hotel on the east side of Second Street from today’s Sheraton is a Crowne Plaza, after that hotel flew the Sheraton flag earlier.

The designation of convention center hotel not only benefits the hotel with a block of room nights, it helps convention planners – in Memphis, the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau – be able to offer available rooms at a set rate to make deals and lock in conventions in a competitive environment.

There is an existing room block agreement with the Sheraton. That would remain in place even with a THM/Loews room block agreement spelled out in the letter of intent.

SECOND HOTEL LONG NEEDED

The city’s only convention center hotel began as a Holiday Inn Crowne Plaza by Chattanooga developer Franklin Haney, built more than a decade after the convention center opened.

Haney defaulted in 1986 on the interest payments for the bonds used to build the 18-story, 430-room hotel, prompting the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., which had issued the bonds, to refinance.

In the refinancing, Haney was out as full partner. The collapse of the Knoxville-based Butcher family banks three years earlier – Jake Butcher was the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor in 1978 – combined with Congress changing laws to limit such tax exempt financing used in Memphis and other cities ended the era of such direct ties to government in the financing of the hotels.

Haney’s company defaulted on $163 million in bonds including the bonds on the Crowne Plaza.

Tisch was in Kansas City last month to close on a deal there and break ground on a $325 million, 800-room Loews convention center hotel that was seven years getting to the groundbreaking.

Loews became the flag on that project and an equity investor in June 2017 two years after Hyatt was the proposed operator of the hotel but after two years had not signed an operating agreement. Loews approached the hotel development team about halfway through that two-year wait.

The Kansas City Loews is one of six hotels currently under development by Loews, with 24 other hotels up and running in the chain.

Tisch told The Kansas City Star newspaper that he expects the hotel there will be the “center of a thriving metropolis” and support that city’s tourism industry.

The Memphis letter of intent represents a choice by a city administration that started hearing from would-be convention center hotel developers about a year after Strickland took office in 2016.

The first one to surface publicly was by Denver developer Robert Swerdling, who at first wanted the city to build a convention center hotel at Front Street and Poplar Avenue on the site of the Mud Island parking garage. Swerdling remained interested after Strickland told him the city would not, under any conditions, build and/or operate a convention center hotel but might be willing to donate city land to the cause.

Meanwhile, the parking garage site fell by the wayside as the city looked at the real possibility that the Overton heirs – descendants of the city’s founders – might oppose a high-rise hotel being constructed by the city’s harbor on the city “promenade” designated by the city founders for public use.

“The other group was serious, too,” Strickland said. “You get to a point in a deal where you have to pick one or the other to really hammer out the details. They were both good groups, both worthwhile. Either one of them would have been great. I just thought the one we signed the contract with was just a little bit better.”

Strickland said owning more than 100 North Main was a factor.

“It’s a big development and we don’t know if the Loews hotel is going in 100 North Main or is it going to be adjacent to that. It’s a whole development,” Strickland said. “Loews is one of the best brands in the country. It involves 100 North Main and whether it’s the hotel or something else – getting that back online. And these developers have a real investment in the city that is bigger than one parcel.”

The city and Downtown Memphis Commission agree in the letter of intent to support the project’s application for a 20 year PILOT – payment in lieu of taxes – agreement with the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. as well as a 5 percent tourism surcharge for a 30-year period added to bills at the Loews hotel.

The surcharge would have to be approved by the Memphis City Council.

And the city would assist in helping the project get federal historic and new-market tax credits for the project. The 100 North Main Building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The city also brings to the table the upcoming $175 million renovation – inside and out – of the convention center.

The renovation is about to be rebid by the city after the first round of bids came in over that amount.

The city still hopes to begin the renovation work later this year in anticipation of a late 2020 debut of a building with a new exterior and a larger-than-expected reconfiguration of interior space, including large windows on the river side of the convention center.

“If we are putting a $175 million investment into this facility, we need another big, full-service hotel to serve it. Anything within a block away from there will be a real asset for us,” Kane said. “This is our time to shine. We’re going to take advantage of it.”