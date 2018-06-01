Virtually Famous

VOL. 133 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 1, 2018

Grizz Gaming’s Mehyar Ahmed-Hassan (AuthenticAfrican) gets the ball beyond the arc, dribbles, hesitates, and then accelerates around the defender and drives all the way to the rim for a one-handed dunk. It appears effortless and the longer you watch the avatar that is AuthenticAfrican on the NBA 2K court, the clearer the conclusion becomes:

Ahmed-Hassan was born for this. He always held his destiny in his thumbs. The only variable was time.

Truth is, when Ahmed-Hassan played on a real middle school basketball team in Toronto that went 35-2 it was a mere placeholder. He would never be a fit in the NBA; his personal growth chart stopped at 5-foot-10.

His true talent, however, was evident much earlier than middle school. He was 6 years old when he got his first video games: NHL 97 and NBA Jam. He couldn’t know then that esports would be projected to have more than $905 million in global revenue in 2018 and predicted to hit $1.4 billion by 2020, which were the numbers provided at a recent esports industry conference at UC Irvine.

He also couldn’t know that, at just the right time for him, commissioner Adam Silver would make the NBA the first major North American pro sports league to partner with an esports gaming league and hold a draft and pay players such as Ahmed-Hassan salaries of $32,000 to $35,000 plus housing and expenses for a six-month commitment.

“We have the NBA, the WNBA and the (NBA) G League, and now this is the fourth league in our family,” Silver said. “And that’s exactly as we’re treating it: one more professional league.”

Oh, yes, Mehyar Ahmed-Hassan (AuthenticAfrican) was definitely born for this.

“Video games just came naturally to me,” he said, recalling his formative years. “I’d have my friends over, I’d beat them, and they’d start crying and saying I’m cheating and stuff.”

Before Ahmed-Hassan and the other five members of Grizz Gaming were drafted, they were among more than 70,000 gamers auditioning for a place in the league. That huge number was cut down to a short list of 250 and that number was whittled down to the 102 players that went into the draft pool for the 17 NBA-affiliated NBA 2K teams.

Ahmed-Hassan, 24, was Grizz Gaming’s second-round pick (20th overall) and the first international player taken. He was a law student at the University of Toronto, but now that’s on hold. His parents were initially skeptical about him being a hired video game gun, but once he was drafted “they were so happy for me.”

Teammate Troy Minot II (AyeTHREAT) came to Grizz Gaming in the third round (49th overall) and was attending Miami Dade College in Florida, where he was studying to be a sound engineer. He also was working full-time at a grocery store deli.

Two years ago, both Minot and Ahmed-Hassan had competed in a large NBA 2K tournament that carried a huge grand prize. So when word of this new league spread, they were all-in.

“This was my boom or bust year,” said Minot, who is also 24. “I had to make the league this year because I was only getting older. I couldn’t sit up in the house just playing video games if it wasn’t going to equate to big dollars.”

Now they are paid professionals, flying to New York each weekend where the games are played in a studio with a live audience and each player, outfitted in team shirts and caps, sits at a screen and wears a headset for communication with teammates. One research firm pegged all esports, or competitive video gaming, viewership at around 260 million in 2017 and projected it would top 425 million in 2019.

Among the most popular esports leagues are Overwatch, a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter video game, and League of Legends – a multiplayer online battle arena video game.

“The No. 1 most searched ticket on StubHub last year was the League of Legends Final at the Staples Center,” said Lang Whitaker, general manager of Grizz Gaming. “Not the World Series, not the Super Bowl. So for the NBA, this is really smart.”

As GM, Whitaker was the one who drafted the Grizz Gaming players, which also included first-round pick Larell Mitchell (Winner_Stayz_On), fourth-round pick Antonio Saldivar (Universal Phenom), fifth-round choice Bono Nikolic (PHENOM vv) and sixth-round pick Daniel Davis (DDouble2K).

One might think that Whitaker would be immune to the criticism that sometimes comes Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace’s way, but that would be wrong.

“I got second-guessed,” Whitaker said of the draft. “That’s what Twitter’s for, right?”

This being the league’s first year, everyone is on a learning curve. For example, none of Grizz Gaming’s players are playing the position at which they were drafted. Minot (AyeTHREAT) was drafted as a shooting guard but has moved to point guard. Ahmed-Hassan was chosen as a center, but now is playing what amounts to point forward and has become the team’s go-to player and is its leading scorer.

Grizz Gaming was off to 1-3 start in the regular season after going 0-4 in a preseason tournament. The games stream live on Twitch and there are commentators that spare no feelings as they call the action. In a recent 76-62 loss to Kings Guard, AyeTHREAT was having a tough shooting night.

“You and I got the same number of points and we’re not even playing,” one commentator said to another.

“Some games, you feel like you can’t miss a shot,” Minot (AyeTHREAT) said. “There’s shot timing and you feel like you’ve mastered your release and you’re getting green, green, green – perfect release – and the next game you can’t hit a shot.”

As the game against Kings Guard was winding down – it was a home game for Grizz Gaming – the commentators even noted that it was “getting awfully quiet here in virtual Memphis.”

Watch long enough, and you almost – almost – forget the whole thing is make-believe. There is even trash-talking. Ahmed-Hassan (AuthenticAfrican) doesn’t engage in it, but he says, “It seems to get in people’s heads. It works. There’s this guy who plays for the Celtics, Mel East, every time he does something, even a little rebound, he bows up. Every time they’re down in the fourth quarter, he really starts talking and they come back every time.”

After Grizz Gaming’s one victory, Ahmed-Hassan got to do the post-game interview. It was surreal. He was being asked questions after winning an NBA 2K game just the way LeBron James or Steph Curry would be asked questions after winning an NBA playoff game.

“I always had the dream of being an NBA player. It’s every kid’s dream,” said Ahmed-Hassan, alias AuthenticAfrican, No. 27 in your Grizz Gaming program. “It didn’t happen, but this is probably the second-best thing.”