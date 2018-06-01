Last Word: Big River Summer, AuthenticAfrican Revealed and 100 North Main

VOL. 133 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 1, 2018

It’s the month that doesn’t have a festival with its name in the title, the month after the month that does have a festival bearing its name. It’s the month of heat and sun and heat lightning, lightning bugs and tourists and no school. Baseball before the All-Star break, politics past one set of primaries but before the other midterm primaries, budget seasons and the difference between the unrestricted fund balance and the restricted fund balance and patio society underneath the ferns. Welcome to June.

This is the first summer the Big River Trail in the West Memphis flood plain has been open. It opened rather informally last fall. There was a formal opening of the part of this seven-mile long trail that runs west from the river into West Memphis and the trailhead across Broadway from Pancho’s. Here we are talking about the 5.5 miles specifically on the flood plain that has some new paving and signage now to let everyone in on the secret. This is an experience that has something for everyone. It is a diverse experience as well with farm fields in production and transition along with geese and even cranes in some of the oxbows. That’s not to mention the view across the river at the Memphis skyline from five different vantage points. So far this is a trail. But there is talk of trying to make this a park around the trails.

In Don Wade’s “Press Box” column, Curt Flood, baseball’s reserve clause and the SEC’s rule against student transfers within the conference.

You’ve probably seen a few items in our Digest section about Grizz Gaming and the avatar AuthenticAfrican. Here’s an explanation of the gaming league the Grizz are in and Mehyar Ahmed-Hassan – the real person behind AuthenticAfrican – who is on the Grizz payroll in what is a fourth professional basketball league under the NBA umbrella.

The Brooks taking the civic temperature about its coming move out of Overton Park to the riverfront perhaps bracing for some criticism of the move finds less than expected.

EMS, the medical device manufacturer, had a parcel of land next to its Bartlett plant that it held on to for a decade. Here’s more detail on the expansion that will put $10.3 million into the open land and create 40 new jobs. Look for a July groundbreaking in Bartlett.

In Collierville’s The Farms at Bailey Station development, another groundbreaking.

And a groundbreaking along with a letter to the Tennessee Attorney General’s office all revolving around the new Tyson Foods complex in Humboldt that broke ground this week.

The cover story of our weekly, The Memphis News, is a look at what is still to be decided about the comeback of 100 North Main as at least a part of a convention center hotel complex. This is more than 600 more hotel rooms and meeting space close to the convention center. Meanwhile, the story includes some discussion of actually locating the hotel closer to the Memphis Cook Convention Center than 100 North Main. There is some discussion of a hotel at 170 North Main, the relatively new HQ of the Memphis Police Department.

The PDF of the new issue is up now on this website. The hard copies hit the streets Friday morning and the online version of the cover story goes up here Friday evening – all with photographs from Houston Cofield during a walk around 100 North Main earlier this week to get a good look at where this project starts from.

The Clarion Ledger on Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant talking about sports betting and a state lottery.

Reaction to President Donald Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum from the European Union, Mexico and Canada:

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander: “This is a big mistake. These tariffs will raise prices and destroy manufacturing jobs, especially auto jobs, which are one third of all Tennessee manufacturing jobs. I have urged President Trump to focus on reciprocity—do for our country what our country does for you—instead of imposing tariffs, which are basically higher taxes on American consumers.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker: “Imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on our most important trading partners is the wrong approach and represents an abuse of authority intended only for national security purposes. If we truly want to level the playing field for American companies, we should be working with our friends and allies to target those actually responsible for tipping markets in their favor.”