Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 1, 2018

Dollar General Q1 Profit Surges, But Still Short

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Dollar General reported a surge in first-quarter profit, but inclement weather doused enough business to leave the retailer short of Wall Street expectations almost across the board.

Same-store sales were also disappointing and shares fell 6 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

Profit jumped 9 percent to $364.9 million, or $1.36 per share, falling short of the expectations of industry analysts by 4 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped 30.5 percent to $6.11 billion, but that was also shy of Wall Street projections.

Same-store sales rose 2.1 percent. Analysts were looking for a 3.2 percent boost.

Dollar General Corp. expects full-year earnings of between 5.95 and $6.15 per share, which is in line with projections by analysts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at www.zacks.com/ap/DG

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 57 313 8,436
MORTGAGES 70 394 10,026
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 16 38 1,499
BUILDING PERMITS 155 448 17,961
BANKRUPTCIES 54 153 5,811
BUSINESS LICENSES 28 54 3,145
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 52 151 3,553
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 87 1,933

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.