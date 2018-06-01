VOL. 133 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 1, 2018

Building Permit Filed for Townhomes near U of M

Herbert Dale Hoskins, doing business as North Star Homes, has filed a $1.5 million building permit application to construct a new multifamily development near the University of Memphis.

Located at 613 Brister St., the new four-story structure would feature 18 units with attached garages and sprinkler systems.

North Star is listed as the owner, tenant and contractor on the permit application.

– Patrick Lantrip

State High Court Seeks Input on Indigent Representation

The Tennessee Supreme Court is taking public comments until June 25 on a proposed raise in the hourly rate paid to court-appointed attorneys who represent indigent defendants.

The comment period follows the Tennessee Legislature’s approval of a $9.7 million increase in indigent defense spending, which would be the first change in the state’s compensation rate in 20 years.

The proposed change would raise the hourly rate for attorneys appointed in noncapital cases to $50 an hour from $40 an hour currently.

The cap on the total compensation for an attorney in a particular case would also be increased.

The rates apply to attorneys appointed by a court to represent a defendant when a public defender cannot be appointed because a defender represents a co-defendant or has some other conflict.

Local public defenders provide most of the representation to indigent defendants.

Increasing pay rates for appointed counsel was recommended last year by the Supreme Court’s Indigent Representation Task Force.

More information on the proposed changes, including a red-lined version of the rule and instructions on how to comment, are available at tncourts.gov.

– Bill Dries

Construction Begins on Collierville Health Center

Construction began Thursday, May 31, on the $26 million Jordan River Health Center in The Farms at Bailey Station development in Collierville.

The nursing and rehabilitation center is to be managed by Retirement Companies of America in Memphis and is the second phase of the four-phase development.

The health center will have 60 private nursing suites and a 4,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art rehab and therapy center.

The Farms at Bailey Station is a $215 million, 36-acre development for active adults 55 and older.

– Bill Dries

Fitzhugh Seeks Legal Opinion on Tyson Foods Complex

The same day that local elected officials and others broke ground on a new Tyson Foods complex in Humboldt, Tennessee, state House Democratic leader Rep. Craig Fitzhugh sought a legal opinion from the Tennessee attorney general on the regulation of such plants.

“Can a county regulate concentrated animal feeding operations through its zoning ordinance or through other types of regulations?” Fitzhugh asked in the written request to Attorney General Herbert Slatery.

The $300 million complex to be built will process up to 1.25 million chickens per week, according to Fitzhugh. And it will get those chickens from contract farmers within a 50-mile radius of the plant.

Fitzhugh, who is running in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary for Tennessee governor, is specifically concerned about the impact of an estimated 390 chicken houses in the area, including his House district, to meet demand at the Humboldt plant along with a similar expansion at Tyson’s existing Union City plant.

“Residents and elected officials are understandably concerned about the impact hundreds of new CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations) will have on their communities and already imperiled water resources,” Fitzhugh wrote, citing the state’s status as a “right to farm” state.

The status has changed state laws around CAFOs, including eliminating permits once required for poultry operations.

“As a result of these regulatory changes, significant questions have arisen around the authority local communities have to regulate issues such as truck traffic, nuisance odors and agricultural runoff,” Fitzhugh wrote in his letter to Slatery.

– Bill Dries

Tacos 4 Life Opening First Tenn. Restaurant in Jackson

Tacos 4 Life, an Arkansas-grown taco restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, is opening its first restaurant in Tennessee in Jackson as part of the Columns II development. The restaurant is expected to open in late June.

“We are rapidly expanding our brand and have been eager to open in Tennessee for quite some time,” said Austin Samuelson, owner and founder of Tacos 4 Life. “As we enter new states, we look forward to getting to know these communities and sharing our mission and menu with them. I am positive that Jackson will be a wonderful addition to our Tacos 4 Life family.”

Haag Brown Commercial secured the land and helped coordinate the location with Tacos 4 Life as it expands into the Tennessee restaurant market. Located at 1495 Vann Drive off Interstate 40, the restaurant will be exposed to approximately 47,000 cars each day. Columns II is a development of the Gary A. Taylor Investment Co. Robin Nix is the Tacos 4 Life franchisee.

The new Jackson location puts Tacos 4 Life eateries in four states including Arkansas, Texas and North Carolina. The company plans to further expand in Tennessee over the next several years.

The company’s calling card is giving back. For every taco, quesadilla, salad, nachos or rice bowl sold, 22 cents is donated to Feed My Starving Children, which is equivalent to the cost of one meal for a hungry child. Co-founders Austin and Ashton Samuelson believe that God can use Tacos 4 Life to help end world hunger, which they believe is the world’s most solvable problem.

Tacos 4 Life opened its first location in Conway, Arkansas, in 2014.

– Daily News staff

Biden to Make Tour Stop at Orpheum Theatre June 15

In 2018, Joe Biden is continuing his American Promise Tour and will visit The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis on Friday, June 15. The tour is a series of conversations that go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and Twitter arguments to connect friends and neighbors around topics that matter most to them.

Biden, who was vice president under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, represented Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate before becoming the 47th vice president of the United States. At the Orpheum, he will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges. He also will share how the loss of his son, Beau, tested his resolve, and how he is finding new purpose in a time of uncertainty.

The event begins at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum. Tickets start at $44.50 and VIP tickets can be obtained for $328.

Find out more about Biden’s appearance and ticket offerings by calling 901-525-3000. Tickets are available only through Ticketmaster and The Orpheum Theatre Group box office.

– Daily News staff