Brooks Releases Feedback on Downtown Move

VOL. 133 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 1, 2018

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art plans to use feedback from public sessions about its Downtown move to vet potential architects for the riverfront campus.

The museum this week released data compiled by Key Public Strategies following four sessions earlier this year to gauge patrons’ thoughts about the planned move to a site at Front Street and Union Avenue.

“While Memphis is our home and reaching the immediate community is the heart of the organization, we have an impact that goes way beyond our city lines,” Brooks Museum executive director Emily Ballew Neff said. “The idea was to bring people down to the bluff to see the site and really inspire their imagination about what the art museum could be.”

During the engagement sessions, attendees provided written feedback to a series of prompts that included both open-ended, long-form questions as well as polling questions.

Museum leaders also presented a series of case studies documenting art museums in other U.S. markets that had successfully moved to new locations.

“People are really, really passionate about the Brooks and about its future,” Neff said. “When people came to these engagement sessions, they would stay a long time and write paragraphs and paragraphs in response to the different prompts. I expected some people to respond that way, but I didn’t expect everyone to respond that way.”

The top five most common values represented in the surveys were integrating the museum with the river and other natural amenities, making it welcoming and inclusive, making it progressive and forward-looking, deliberately engaging new patrons, and having a positive impact on the entirety of Memphis’ urban core.

“We didn’t prompt people to say these things,” Neff said. “We carefully crafted certain questions that allowed them to really provide a lot of feedback to us, and it was nothing short of astonishing that it is completely aligned with the goals of the institution.”

She said that kind of alignment was extremely exciting and leads her to believe the Brooks is on the right track with its development plans.

Since some negative feedback was anticipated, Neff said that the overwhelming positive responses were a welcome surprise.

“When you go into something like this that is such a major bold change, you do have to expect that not everybody is going to be jumping up and down with excitement,” she said. “At the public engagement sessions, I actually expected that there would be a little bit more of that, but I can really only think of one person who objected to the decision, and this same person stayed behind and provided a lot of great feedback.”

Up next for the museum is phase two of their feedback plans, which is still in the design phase, and will target individual artists, the arts community and certain neighborhoods.

“Both of these will inform the concept and design stage of the actual building, so it’s really important to solicit all of this feedback from the community,” Neff said.

Deborah Craddock, president of the Brooks board of directors, said in a statement she is never surprised, but always gratified, at the intensity and intelligence of the feedback received from the museum’s patrons, guests and supporters.

“We look forward to hearing even more from more members of our community as we continue on this path,” she said. “Together, we will create a home for our collection that will enrich our city for generations to come.”