Big River Summer

VOL. 133 | NO. 110 | Friday, June 1, 2018

There hasn’t been a formal opening ceremony for the part of the Big River Trail across the West Memphis flood plain on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River, part of a 7-mile loop bikers and hikers began using last fall.

But as the trail enters its first formal summer, bikers and hikers on both sides of the river continue to find the trail, which now has better signage and better paving in some places.

“Our mission is to make sure people know we are open for business,” said Paul Luker, director of planning and development for the city of West Memphis.

Luker sees an experience that combines agriculture with nature and trains and the figurative shadow of a big city skyline on the other side of the wide and deep Mississippi River.

“This is attached to that,” Luker said, gesturing at the Memphis skyline over his shoulder at one of five riverside vistas on the trail, each offering a different angle to view the skyline.

In front of him was a dirt field recently scraped clear, with farm machinery gathered at one corner of a flat trail crossroads on a hot but breezy day.

Geese drifted in the direction the breeze took them in an oxbow just off the trail to the river’s edge. And in the distance a crop duster dropped below the tree line, emerging on the other side.

“I don’t want to overstate the influence of Shelby Farms Park,” Luker said of the Memphis park frequently compared to the flood plain area since the trail opened. “They can build. We can’t.”

For instance, areas along the trail include parking places, but because it floods once a year, visitors won’t see amenities like picnic tables, which in high water could become a floating hazard to boats.

But Luker is open to the idea of some kind of park status as people discover a diverse terrain.

“That will give us hopefully momentum to go to bigger constituencies that will be able to maybe put together funding to acquire some property and take it to the next level as far as being a park,” he said. “We’d like to see how far we can take that in proving that people will use it.”

The trail stretches north to the wooded area beneath and beyond the solitary Hernando de Soto Bridge.

Other ideas that are still tentative and just now being discussed include a boat ramp just south of the trio of bridges across the river – the Frisco, Memphis-Arkansas and Harahan bridges.

The Big River Crossing pedestrian and bicycle boardwalk is on the northern face of the Harahan.

Big River Trail’s path onto the flood plain begins beneath a trio of bridges. And Luker would like to use the space for events and possibly some kind of festival with live music.

But he balances that by saying right now the area is a trail on county roads with some easements on farmland that floods. Some of the owners of that farmland like the trails; others don’t.

“We can theorize. But users give us the best information,” he added.

The trail loop is able to handle those on foot or new to biking as well as those who are looking for a challenge.

Standing where the paved part of Dacus Lake Road ends and the part that is a mix of pavement and gravel, Luker said a bike rider he talked with recently thought the trail should keep the gravel parts for those bikers who like to ride on gravel.

“We have a variety of people using the trails, from families to hardcore mountain bikers. We want to appease both audiences,” he said. “We see it as a tourist attraction for novice riders. That’s why the spur trail is very doable for a family with small children or if you’re a walker and not on a bike.”

The spur trail is a straight shot from the area under the bridges to the river’s edge that is technically not a part of the Big River Trail loop. A new trail is planned there across an inlet where the river waters are still and out of the current.

On a recent Wednesday at noon, Luker came across seven bikers using Explore Bike Share bikes on the Big River Crossing and making the ride to the trails either by the river’s edge or into West Memphis’ main street, Broadway. Four had come from the Memphis side of Big River Crossing. Luker mentioned Pancho’s at the western end of the Big River Trail parallel to Broadway. The group of Memphians showing out-of-towners the sights had made a barbecue stop on the Memphis side before crossing the river.

The other three were a family with a visiting relative from Seattle who also came over from Memphis.

Luker says West Memphis hotels have been telling their guests about the area. But other merchants in the city are still weighing the impact, with the notable exception of Pancho’s.

“They are really the only test case that we have over here that it works,” he said. “Maybe with folks seeing more and more bikes coming into West Memphis, someone will take a risk and open up another shop.”