Bluff City Bourbon

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Tucked away in a nondescript North Memphis warehouse, Big River Distilling Company has been quietly crafting, barreling and aging its arsenal of small batch whiskeys and bourbons. But since this process takes years to see to fruition, they decided to lay low until the time was right to unveil their brand to the public.

“We’ve seen the craft brew movement really take off here and how proud Memphians are to call these beers their own,” Big River Distilling’s president McCauley Williams said. “We wanted to provide the same thing overtime with spirits.”

The first brand that Big River Distilling is releasing to the public is called Blue Note Bourbon, a 93-proof premium small-batch blend of only five barrels with only 950 bottles released in the first batch.

“We wanted to bring to Memphis a high-quality bourbon product that we blend here,” said director of operations Alexander Folk. “A bourbon is a very unique product and has very different elements that really go into creating a quality blend.”

Williams said that bourbons and whiskeys are different from the unaged spirits like vodkas and gins because there is much more complexity with the flavor stemming from the barreling process.

“Blending whiskey is really an art form, and when you’re only blending five barrels together like this, each flavor from each barrel provides such a unique piece of the puzzle,” Williams said. “Each barrel tastes inherently different even though it’s aged right next to the others and has the same distillate in it.”

When it gets hot outside, the heat and pressure inside the barrel cause it to expand, forcing some of the liquid into the wood, and when it’s cold outside the barrel contracts, forcing the liquid back out, he explained. In turn, this process imparts almost 70 percent of the overall flavor into the whiskey.

“The whiskey goes into that barrel as clear as water or vodka, so 100 percent of that caramel brown color you’re used to seeing comes from the barrel itself,” Williams said. “That’s where you pick up the wood sugars, the tannins and fusel oils, all of which are key elements to making great bourbon.”

While it is no doubt a passion-project for Williams and Folk, the pair also believe that the timing is also right from a business perspective.

“I met with Alexander and we were able to come up with what we thought was a very viable business model,” Williams said. “It’s a timely business model right now because bourbon, both around the country and around the world, is having such a huge renaissance. So we think there is going to be a lot of growth left in the market here locally and elsewhere in the country.”

Up next Big River Distilling plans on releasing its Riverset Rye brand and is also working on several other labels including a super-premium bourbon with a higher price point for the holiday season.

“We want them all to be something that we can really hang our hat on and that the Memphis market can be proud to call their own,” Williams said. “We’d love to see the distillery boom follow suit with the craft beer boom.”