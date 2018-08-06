Cardinals Give Up on $14 Million Man Greg Holland

VOL. 11 | NO. 30 | Saturday, July 28, 2018

Finally, the St. Louis Cardinals could take no more. On Friday, they designated would-be closer Greg Holland for assignment. Holland was signed to a one-year $14 million contract and was expected to be a key piece in making the 2018 team competitive for the postseason.

Instead, Holland never got untracked after an abbreviated spring training. He was carrying a 7.92 earned run average over 25 innings of work and had walked as many batters as he had struck out: 22.

The Cardinals now have seven days to work out a trade or release Holland. St. Louis also made some other moves on Friday aimed at bolstering the pitching staff.

Relief pitcher Tylor Lyons, who also had struggled and had an 8.64 ERA, was designated for assignment and reliever Brett Cecil was placed on the disabled list.

Meantime, the Cardinals traded right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala to Seattle for minor league pitcher Seth Elledge. Tuivailala was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances this season. With the non-waiver trade deadline still several days away (July 31), more moves could be coming.

The Cardinals purchased the contract of pitcher Dakota Hudson from Triple-A Memphis, called up pitchers Daniel Poncedeleon and Tyler Webb from the Redbirds, and recalled pitcher Luke Weaver from Class A Peoria.

The Redbirds' entire starting rotation at the beginning of the 2018 season is now up in St. Louis.

The Cardinals entered the first of a three-game series Friday at Busch Stadium against the Chicago Cubs with a 51-51 record.