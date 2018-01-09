Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Snapshot: Lewis Donelson Remembered

Updated 3:16PM
(Daily News/Houston Cofield)

Jim Downing (left), Mary Relling (center) and William Evans (right) were among the hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Lewis R. Donelson III at his funeral service at Idlewild Presbyterian Church on Monday, January 8. Donelson, who died in his home at the Parkview on January 4, 2018, at 100 years old, was a former Memphis City Council member, state finance commissioner and co-founder of the Baker Donelson law firm.

