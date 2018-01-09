Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Prosecutor: Man Who Fired at Mississippi Police is Shot Dead

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) – Officials say Mississippi police officers shot and killed an unidentified man after he fired at them during a chase.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion tell reporters that a Horn Lake investigator was looking into armed robberies at automated teller machines when he posed as a customer at an ATM before dawn Monday in the Memphis, Tennessee, suburb.

Champion says other officers watching saw a man approach the undercover officer with a gun. When the officer identified himself, the man ran to a car. He rammed an officer's car, and four officers pursued. Champion says the man spun his vehicle and fired at an officer. Three officers returned fire, with at least one striking and killing the man.

The dead man was black. The officers' identities were not immediately released.

