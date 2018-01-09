Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 9, 2018

FedEx to Construct $35.4 Million Building at World Hub

By Patrick Lantrip

Memphis-based FedEx Corp. is preparing to expand operations at its World Hub at Memphis International Airport.

The shipping company has filed a building permit application with construction code officials for a new $35.4 million building at 2333 Sprankle Ave.

The permit for the new building at FedEx’s Memphis World Hub comes the same day as the as the official opening of the FedEx Shanghai International Express and Cargo Hub located at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

The 134,000-square-meter Chinese facility, which is the largest of its kind at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, will be able to process up to 36,000 packages and documents per hour.

More details about the new facility at Memphis International were not immediately available. 

