VOL. 133 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Historian Jimmy Ogle will present “Fall in Love with Memphis: Things That Make Our City Great.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda makes a return performance Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road. After the concert, attendees can meet the choir members and shop Ugandan merchandise. Cost is free; love offering accepted. Visit sozochildren.org or germantownumc.org.

Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka will perform the one-woman off-Broadway show “Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty” Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Buckman Performing Arts Center, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The performance will benefit the Memphis Suffrage Monument planned for Civic Center Plaza in 2019. Tickets are $50 at teaforthreememphis.eventbrite.com.

Restaurant Prosperity, a one-day workshop for independent restaurant owners, is Thursday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 5069 Sanderlin Ave. David Scott Peters, founder of TheRestaurantExpert.com, will teach critical systems for running a profitable restaurant. Cost is $99. Register at restaurantprosperity.com.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “Resources to Empower You: Developing a Winning Business Plan” Thursday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

National Black MBA Association-Memphis chapter will meet Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in International Paper headquarters, Tower 3, 6420 Poplar Ave. Northwestern Mutual representatives will discuss financial basics and getting “financially fit” for the new year. Cost is free for members and guests. RSVP to memphis_nbmbaa@yahoo.com or visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present “How to Start a Small Business” Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Novel will host “Bad Kitty Camp Daze” author Nick Bruel for a discussion and book signing Friday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.