Crosstown Concourse Earns Prestigious LEED Design Award

Crosstown Concourse has won a significant design award – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, with Crosstown believed to be the largest such historic adaptive reuse project anywhere to win this certification.

“Through extensive research regarding Crosstown Concourse’s size and scope, we believe this correctly qualifies the title as the largest historic adaptive reuse LEED Building Design + Construction Platinum project in the world,” said Tony Pellicciotti, principal at LRK, Crosstown Concourse’s architect.

LEED is the most widely used global green building rating system. Through a point-based system created by the U.S. Green Building Council, projects can earn one of four LEED rating levels - Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum. And those designations are given across the categories of Building Design + Construction, Interior Design + Construction, Building Operations + Maintenance, Neighborhood Development, and Homes.

The old 1.5-million-square-foot Sears Crosstown Building was redeveloped in a $200 million project, creating a vertical urban village with residential, retail, commercial, education and health care components. In developing the project, Memphis-based engineering firm OGCB, which specializes in energy efficiency, and contractor Grinder, Tabor & Grinder led the removal of 54 million pounds of concrete and 10 million pounds of metal. One result was the creation of atriums of natural light permeating throughout the space.

Architecture and design firm Looney Ricks Kiss (LRK) was tapped by the Crosstown development team as the architect in association with DIALOG.

“We are all the beneficiaries of this effort,” said Todd Richardson, co-leader of Crosstown Concourse. “This achievement recognizes an organic Memphis development driven by a collective of visionary private-sector hometown entities who locked arms because they wanted to be ‘better together’ and, in the process, created the world’s largest LEED Platinum-certified historic adaptive reuse building. That’s pretty special.”