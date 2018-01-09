Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Crosstown Concourse Earns Prestigious LEED Design Award

By Andy Meek

Updated 5:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Crosstown Concourse has won a significant design award – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, with Crosstown believed to be the largest such historic adaptive reuse project anywhere to win this certification.

“Through extensive research regarding Crosstown Concourse’s size and scope, we believe this correctly qualifies the title as the largest historic adaptive reuse LEED Building Design + Construction Platinum project in the world,” said Tony Pellicciotti, principal at LRK, Crosstown Concourse’s architect.

LEED is the most widely used global green building rating system. Through a point-based system created by the U.S. Green Building Council, projects can earn one of four LEED rating levels - Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum. And those designations are given across the categories of Building Design + Construction, Interior Design + Construction, Building Operations + Maintenance, Neighborhood Development, and Homes.

The old 1.5-million-square-foot Sears Crosstown Building was redeveloped in a $200 million project, creating a vertical urban village with residential, retail, commercial, education and health care components. In developing the project, Memphis-based engineering firm OGCB, which specializes in energy efficiency, and contractor Grinder, Tabor & Grinder led the removal of 54 million pounds of concrete and 10 million pounds of metal. One result was the creation of atriums of natural light permeating throughout the space.

Architecture and design firm Looney Ricks Kiss (LRK) was tapped by the Crosstown development team as the architect in association with DIALOG.

“We are all the beneficiaries of this effort,” said Todd Richardson, co-leader of Crosstown Concourse. “This achievement recognizes an organic Memphis development driven by a collective of visionary private-sector hometown entities who locked arms because they wanted to be ‘better together’ and, in the process, created the world’s largest LEED Platinum-certified historic adaptive reuse building. That’s pretty special.”

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 58 492
MORTGAGES 92 92 610
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 36
BUILDING PERMITS 87 87 465
BANKRUPTCIES 56 56 269
BUSINESS LICENSES 39 39 132
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 48 48 221
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 12 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.