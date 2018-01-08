Week Ahead: January 8-14

VOL. 133 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 8, 2018

Happy Monday, Memphis! This week brings the first meetings of 2018 for the Memphis City Council and the Shelby County Commission, events celebrating Elvis’ birthday, a luncheon honoring the local PRSA chapter's Communicator of the Year, the Sozo Children’s Choir, business owner seminars, a full slate of sporting events to attend and more.

You might not be aware of this, but you’re more likely to encounter someone facing an emotional or mental crisis than you are to run into someone having a heart attack. That’s according to the folks at Church Health, who also want you to be able to help those people. On Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1350 Concourse Ave., suite 142, Church Health Behavioral Health will present a free Mental Health First Aid USA training session. Participants will learn a 5-step action plan so they can help anyone demonstrating symptoms of a mental illness or a crisis. And you’ll also be able to connect them with the right peer, personal, social or self-help care. The class is free, but donations to Church Health are appreciated.

At the January luncheon the Memphis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is hosting, Latino Memphis’ Mauricio Calvo is being honored as Communicator of the Year. This is the 41st year the Memphis Chapter of PRSA has presented the award. Mauricio will be honored at the monthly luncheon Thursday at the University Club, 1346 Central Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. He’s served since 2008 as executive director of Latino Memphis.

The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda makes a return performance Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road. After the concert, attendees can meet choir members and shop Ugandan merchandise. The cost is free, but a love offering will be accepted. Visit sozochildren.org or germantownumc.org for details.

The Shelby County Commission meets for the first time in 2018 on Monday with a relatively light agenda as county commission agendas go. The session starts at 3 p.m.

The Memphis City Council has its 2018 debut Tuesday with a somewhat busier agenda including committee sessions that start at 8:30 a.m. and the full council session at 3:30 p.m. – all under one roof at City Hall, but on different floors. Committee sessions are on the fifth floor while the council session is on the ground floor. You can follow both meetings as they happen @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols.

None of what follows ever happened during Elvis Presley’s lifetime – on his birthday, the gates of Graceland open and everyone is invited to gather on the lawn near the mansion in Whitehaven, sing Happy Birthday and then have a piece of a large and ornate birthday cake. The Memphis and Shelby County Mayors are also present and read formal proclamations in honor of the king of rock ’n’ roll. But for most of the 40 years since Presley’s death in 1977, that is exactly what has happened on Jan. 8 at Graceland.

And it will happen again Monday at 9:30 a.m. on what would have been Elvis Presley’s 83rd birthday. The proclamation ceremony will be livestreamed.

Following the ceremony and the cake cutting itself, the serving of cake and coffee will be at Vernon’s Smokehouse restaurant at Guest House at Graceland.

At 10:15 a.m., Elvis Presley’s Memphis will open a new “Hollywood Backlot” exhibit with production sets from the CMT television series “Sun Records” that lasted a single season last year. Much of the spring into summer filming was here in Memphis.

Also Monday at Graceland, Elvis Presley Enterprises will officially launch its excursion tours to Tupelo, where Elvis was born 83 years ago.

The college football season will end with the crowning of a new national champion – either Georgia or Alabama – on Monday night, but there are still plenty of sporting events for Memphians to attend this week.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team will play Tulane at 6 p.m. Tuesday at FedExForum in an American Athletic Conference game. Go to www.gotigersgo.com for more information or tickets.

The Memphis Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. Wednesday at FedExForum. The Pelicans’ Anthony Davis ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring with 25.9 points per game. For more information go to www.grizzlies.com or call -901-888-HOOP.

The Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. the Lakeland Magic at the Landers Center. Former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols are among the notables on the Hustle’s roster. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 1-901-888-HOOP. Go to http://memphis.gleague.nba.com/ for more information.

And the Mississippi RiverKings will be on home ice at the Landers Center on Friday for a 7 p.m. game. Go to http://riverkings.com/schedule for details on tickets and promotions.

With the new year, some people who’ve been thinking about opening their own business will take the plunge. Two seminars this week could help in that process.

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “How to Start a Small Business” Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Earlier on Thursday, the Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “Resources to Empower You: Developing a Winning Business Plan” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. This workshop also is free, but registration is required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

And for those who already own a restaurant business, a one-day workshop titled “Restaurant Prosperity” for independent restaurant owners will be held Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 5069 Sanderlin Ave. David Scott Peters, founder of TheRestaurantExpert.com, will teach critical systems for running a profitable restaurant. The cost is $99. Register at restaurantprosperity.com.

