VOL. 133 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 8, 2018

Hass to be Officially Installed As Rhodes President Jan. 13

Marjorie Hass will be installed Jan. 13 as the 20th president of Rhodes College.

The inauguration comes five months after Hass succeeded William Troutt as president of the liberal arts college and is in keeping with an academic tradition of doing the formal honors several months after a college president takes office.

Hass’s formal ceremony will be at the Bryan Campus Life Center at 9:30 a.m.

The day before on Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m., Hass will moderate a panel of presidents of liberal arts colleges to discuss the impact such institutions can have on the life of a city and how a city can impact teaching and learning at those colleges.

The panelists are Joanne Berger-Sweeney of Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut; Elizabeth Kiss of Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia; and Michael Sorrell of Paul Quinn College in Dallas, Texas.

– Bill Dries

Grizzlies to Hold Annual Gospel Night on March 2

The Memphis Grizzlies will celebrate their annual Gospel Night on Friday, March 2, with a special performance from Grammy Award-nominated artist Travis Greene following the Grizzlies’ matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

In 2017, pastor and gospel musician Greene won in seven categories at the Stellar Gospel Awards, including Song of the Year with his No. 1 hit “Made A Way”; Male Vocalist of the Year; and CD of the Year with “The Hill.”

That same year, “Made A Way” was also nominated for Best Gospel Performance at the Grammy Awards, marking Greene’s second consecutive year being nominated in that category after previously receiving recognition for his hit “Intentional.” This year, Greene gained his third Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Album with “Crossover: Live From Music City.”

Discounted group tickets are available for parties of 15 or more and start at just $17 per ticket. Fans can purchase group tickets by calling 901-888-HOOP.

Single game tickets start at just $20, and are available for purchase by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX, at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, or online at grizzlies.com.

– Don Wade

Volunteers Needed For Homeless Census

The Community Alliance for the Homeless is seeking volunteers for its annual Point-in-Time Count, a one-night census of Memphis’ homeless population.

The organization says the count is a critical element for measuring the progress of efforts to end homelessness and identify any gaps in services. It is held in late January, with a specific date to be announced later.

Adult volunteers are needed to help collect data regarding the needs of the individuals experiencing homelessness on the night of the count. The alliance also is asking for donations of travel-size hygiene products, socks, gloves, hand warmers and snacks to fill care bags to be distributed during the event.

In addition, the organization is asking the community to report where to find individuals who reside in places not meant for human habitation.

Visit cafth.org/point-in-time for more information on the Point-in-Time Count.

– Daily News staff

Florida Developers Planning $23M Retirement Facility in East Memphis

Vero Beach, Florida-based Harbor Retirement Associates has filed a $23.2 million building permit application with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement to build a new senior living facility in East Memphis.

HRA is planning a 123-unit, three-story “assisted living and memory care community” at 6300 Briarcrest Ave., according the building permit application.

Lakewood, Colorado-based Catamount Constructors Inc. is listed as the contractor on the permit application, while McClure Engineering and Rosemann & Associates will handle the design work.

– Patrick Lantrip

Cummins to Join SCS Tech Education Program at East

Cummins Inc. will partner with Shelby County Schools to open a technical education center at East High School.

The memorandum of understanding for the Technical Education for Communities program at East was announced Thursday, Jan. 4. Cummins, a diesel and natural gas engine manufacturing and design company, has 22 other TEC centers around the world.

The East High center will be the first in the U.S. for Cummins.

East is in the first academic year of a four-year conversion to an optional school with a T-STEM curriculum – science, technology, engineering and mathematics with an emphasis on transportation and logistics applications that are college preparatory material.

The T-STEM Academy is a partnership with other industry partners as well as the University of Memphis.

The Cummins program offers a standardized platform that helps develop curriculum that responds to what the job market is looking for. It also helps train teachers and offers career guidance to students.

– Bill Dries

UT Health Science Center

Hires Gov’t Relations Director

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has tapped David Mills Sr. as director of government relations.

Mills comes to the university with more than three decades of work as a lobbyist and strategic communicator. His experience includes networking with legislators, political candidates, business leaders, and government officials at the international, national, state and local levels.

Mills’ job will include working to advance university initiatives identified by the administration as priorities. At the top of the list, according to Mills, is the university’s effort to combat the statewide opioid addiction epidemic through its Center for Addiction Science, as well as a proposal to establish a network of addiction medicine fellows trained at UTHSC to be the front line in treating, diagnosing and preventing substance abuse across Tennessee.

Most recently, Mills held the position of senior director of government relations for the Iowa Health Information Network.

– Andy Meek