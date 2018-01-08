Two New Distribution Facilities, Southaven ‘Town Square’ In the Works

VOL. 133 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 8, 2018

2481 Appling Road, Memphis, TN 38133: Salt Lake City, Utah-based aftermarket auto body parts distributer Certifit Inc. is planning to construct a 604,800-square-foot distribution facility at the southwest corner of Appling and Reese roads.

Owner: Earth Ventures

Tenant: Certifit Inc.

The 57-acre site in northeast Memphis has nearly an acre of wetlands feeding into Fletcher Creek, which runs east-to-west along the north side of Interstate 40 before eventually joining the Wolf River. The developers are working with state conservation officials to mitigate damages and compensate for the development’s environmental impact.

The project will include parking areas for employees, a newly constructed access road and scenic walking trail.

To offset any disturbances, Certifit is proposing the creation of 7.55 acres of new wetlands. It is basing this amount on a similar permit for the site that was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in 1997 for a project that never came to fruition.

“Despite the fact that the mitigation was developed, planted, monitored for several years with reports forwarded to both the Corps and TDEC, and deemed successful, the property itself was never filled and developed until the current proposal,” Tim Brophy, president of Brophy-Heineke & Associates Inc. said in a letter of intent. “Thus, the existing and successful on-site wetland mitigation is being offered to compensate for current proposed wetland impact of 0.894 acres.”

Brophy said the majority of the wetlands located on the site, excluding the 0.894 acres, will remain untouched.

Additionally, 1,264 linear feet of an intermittent channel will be filled to make way for the parking lot and detention basin.

Currently, the developers are planning a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan and said that no work will be initiated until the proper construction permits have been submitted.

0 Tchulahoma Road

Memphis, TN 38118

Sale Amount: $1.6 million

Sale Date: Dec. 28, 2017

Buyer: DHL Supply Chain

Seller: Belz Enterprises

Details: DHL Supply Chain has purchased a 55-acre tract of vacant land in southeast Memphis from Belz Enterprises for more than $1.6 million.

Morris Thomas signed the deed on behalf of the sellers, according to documents filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds on Dec. 28.

The sale paves the way for DHL to construct a distribution facility east of Tchulahoma Road and west of Meltech Boulevard on the northern border of the state line.

The Daily News first reported news of the proposed 580,000-square-foot distribution facility in September.

Plans for the proposed DHL site call also for 405,000 square feet of paved areas that will include 150 car parking stalls and 66 trailer parking stalls, according to a copy of the blueprints obtained by The Daily News.

DHL was also considering two other properties for the distribution center project at 5121 Malone Road and 2121 E. Raines Road.

The project will be located less than a mile from Amazon’s new $72 million, 615,440-square-foot receive center at 3292 Holmes Road.

Getwell and Goodman roads

Southaven, MS 38672

Application Date: Jan. 2, 2018

Owner: Lifestyle Communities LLC

Tenant: Silo Square

Architect: Dalhoff Thomas design studio

Details: The Southaven Board of Aldermen has approved developer Brian Hill’s ambitious plan for a 228-acre mixed-use development called Silo Square in the heart of DeSoto County.

Hill’s company, Lifestyle Communities LLC, submitted the request to rezone the land on the west side of Getwell Road between Goodman and Nail roads from agricultural to mixed use at the board’s Tuesday, Jan. 2, meeting.

According to Hill’s outline plan, the office, commercial and mixed-use buildings will be located on 56 acres on the east side of the development along Getwell Road, while 108 acres of residential development will be located on the interior of the site and continue west to Tchulahoma Road.

The remaining 64 acres will be utilized as common open space.

The single-family residential areas will include both front- and rear-loaded lots ranging in size from 6,000 to 15,000 square feet, according to the project’s letter of intent.

“Additionally, 128 loft units will offer a highly desired residential product missing from the existing market,” Henry Minor of Dalhoff Thomas design studio wrote in the letter of intent. “These lofts with an associated clubhouse and pool area will appeal to those individuals who don’t want the burden of maintaining a home and yard but still want the amenities associated with a quaint, walkable neighborhood.”

Representing almost 30 percent of the entire project, other features of the public spaces will include wooded areas, lakes, trail systems and parks.

6300 Briarcrest Ave.

Memphis, TN 38120

Permit Amount: $23.2 million

Application Date: Jan. 3, 2018

Owner: Harbor Retirement Associates

Architect: Rosemann & Associates

Engineer: McClure Engineering

Contractor: Catamount Constructors Inc.

Details: Vero Beach, Florida-based Harbor Retirement Associates has filed a $23.2 million building permit application with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement to build a new senior living facility in East Memphis.

According the building permit application, HRA is planning a 123-unit, three-story “assisted living and memory care community” at 6300 Briarcrest Ave.

Lakewood, Colorado-based Catamount Constructors Inc. is listed as the contractor on the permit application, while McClure Engineering and Rosemann & Associates will handle the design work.