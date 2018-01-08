Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 8, 2018

FBI Investigating Clinton Foundation Corruption Claims

By SADIE GURMAN, Associated Press

Updated 2:59PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is investigating whether the Clinton Foundation accepted donations in exchange for political favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

That's according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The person tells The Associated Press the investigation has gone on for several months. The Hill newspaper first reported it.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have urged the Justice Department to take another look at the matter.

Public corruption prosecutors in Washington expressed disinterest in working with the FBI on a Clinton Foundation-related investigation in 2016, saying they worried about the strength of the FBI's evidence.

A foundation spokesman denied wrongdoing and said it's been "subjected to politically motivated allegations."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

