VOL. 133 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 8, 2018

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended, hosts the exhibition “beginnings: New works by The Artists Group of Memphis” through Feb. 26. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Eclectic Eye hosts Katie Maish’s “Relief” exhibition through Feb. 14. Visit eclectic-eye.com.

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, 3663 Appling Road. Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald will give his state of the city address. Tickets are $20. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Historian Jimmy Ogle will present “Fall in Love with Memphis: Things That Make Our City Great.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka will perform the one-woman off-Broadway show “Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty” Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Buckman Performing Arts Center, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The performance will benefit the Memphis Suffrage Monument planned for Civic Center Plaza in 2019. Tickets are $50 and are available at teaforthreememphis.eventbrite.com.

National Black MBA Association-Memphis chapter will meet Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in International Paper headquarters, Tower 3, 6420 Poplar Ave. Northwestern Mutual representatives will discuss financial basics and getting “financially fit” for the new year. Free and open to members and guests. RSVP to memphis_nbmbaa@yahoo.com or visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

Novel will host “Bad Kitty Camp Daze” author Nick Bruel for a discussion and book signing Friday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Memphis Public Libraries will celebrate Sherlock Holmes Day Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Enjoy family-friendly activities including a dramatic reading of a Holmes play by local actors, memorabilia (including signed editions from Arthur Conan Doyle), brain-teaser puzzles, trivia contests and more. Wear your favorite Sherlock Holmes costume if you like. Cost is free. Visit memphislibrary.org.

The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center will host its Living The Legacy of Nonviolence Anniversary Gala Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper St. The fundraising dinner will celebrate MSPJC's 36th anniversary of people-powered change, featuring keynote speaker Rosa Clemente, an Afro-Latinx organizer, journalist, scholar and former Green Party vice presidential candidate. Visit midsouthpeace.org for details and tickets.