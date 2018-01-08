Emma's Reign Ends; Ava Top Baby Name for Tennessee Girls

VOL. 133 | NO. 6 | Monday, January 8, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — So long, Emma. The name Ava is now the most popular for girls born in Tennessee.

Tennessee's Department of Health released Thursday its list of the most popular names for babies born in the state in 2017.

Ava defeated Emma, which came in third. Emma had held the top spot for names of baby girls born in Tennessee since 2011. The other girls' names in the top 10 were Olivia, Amelia, Harper, Isabella, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Ella and Abigail.

William was the most popular name for boys. It is followed by Elijah, James, Noah, Liam, John, Mason, Jackson, Samuel and Grayson.

Samuel and Grayson are new to the list.

Baby names are recorded and tallied by the state Office of Vital Records.

