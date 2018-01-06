This week in Memphis history: Jan. 5-11

VOL. 11 | NO. 1 | Saturday, January 6, 2018

2008: First Memphis City Council meeting of the four-year term for the council members elected the previous October. During the oath of office ceremony New Year’s Day at the Cannon Center, council chairman Scott McCormick promises a new era at City Hall. While Mayor Willie Herenton is starting his fifth term in office, the council elections the previous year saw a turnover in nine of the 13 council members – the largest turnover in the history of the mayor-council form of government.

"The days of inconsistency and ambivalence are behind us," McCormick says at the outset of the term of office. “We stand today a new City Council. ... There has never been such a dramatic shift in leadership and never a time it has been needed more.”

McCormick says the new council is balanced by a “seasoned mayor” and tells Herenton the new council will be “approachable” on such major issues as crime.

“We have many who know more about killing than they do about living. There is reason for fear,” McCormick says. “There is reason for anxiety in Memphis. But most people want assurance. There is reason for hope. The truth is we can no longer afford to have isolated concerns."

1958: The Memphis Police Department’s Auto Theft Division reports 64 cars were stolen in the city in the last month of 1957 and 74 stolen cars were recovered. The cars stolen were valued at $70,457 and the value of the recovered cars was $79,400.

1904: Election day in Memphis for seats on the city’s legislative council, with a reform opposition movement going against incumbent Mayor John Joseph Williams. The reform movement is led by Walker Wellford, owner of the Chickasaw Cooperage Co. In the Williams camp are bar owners Mike Haggerty, George Honan and Mike Shanley, who control certain wards in the city. The Memphis Morning News describes election day in Memphis as marked “by the use of torch and pistol in the hands of a lawless and riotous mob.” The highlight of the day is the theft of the ballot box in the Ninth Ward.

Source: “Memphis During The Progressive Era” by William Miller