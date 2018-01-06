Art Breeds Discussion

VOL. 11 | NO. 1 | Saturday, January 6, 2018

“Art/Race/Violence: A Collaborative Response” is the first exhibition on display in Crosstown Arts’ new location in Crosstown Concourse. Using art as a “social instrument,” artists collaborated directly with one another and challenged themselves to examine the “history of racially motivated violence” in America. Crosstown Arts has scheduled a panel discussion on the exhibition for Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.