VOL. 11 | NO. 1 | Saturday, January 6, 2018

The third TEDxMemphis conference, themed “The Slant” is Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. The one-day event will include 24 speakers – 12 at each of two programs (8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Single-session tickets are $30; all-day tickets are $50. Visit tedxmemphis.com.

POTS@TheWorks will present the world premiere of “All Saints in the Old Colony” Friday, Jan. 5, through Jan. 28 at TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe Ave. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The 2018 Elvis Birthday Celebration at Graceland continues through Monday, Jan. 8. Among the highlights:

Saturday, Jan. 6: Elvis Birthday Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Guest House grand ballroom; The Auction at Graceland, auction of items offered by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated, 12:30 p.m. Guest House theater; “Elvis’ Memphis” concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St.

Monday, Jan. 8: Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, free ceremony featuring Graceland/EPE officials, birthday cake cutting, and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by local mayors; 9:30 a.m., Graceland north lawn.

For a complete list of events, visit graceland.com.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School will host an opening reception for “beginnings: New Works by The Artists Group of Memphis” Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buckman, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The exhibition is on display through Feb. 26. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Eclectic Eye will hold an opening reception for Katie Maish’s “Relief” Friday, Jan. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Midtown showroom, 242 S. Cooper St. The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 14. Visit eclectic-eye.com.

Americana roots revivalists Dead Soldiers will perform as part of Buckman Arts Center’s Memphis Made – Center Stage series Friday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. at 60 Perkins Road Extended. Tickets are $15. Visit deadsoldierstn.com.

The Bible Museum on the Square hosts “Away in 100 Mangers: Nativities From Around the World” through Saturday, Jan. 6, at 140 E. Mulberry St. in Collierville. The exhibition features more than 100 nativities from over 45 countries, reflecting the diverse aspects of their native countries and the artists that created them. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Visit biblemuseumonthesquare.org.

Novel will host “Miracles on the Bayou” author Jean Morris Long for a discussion and book signing Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, 3663 Appling Road. Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald will give his state of the city address. Tickets are $20. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Historian Jimmy Ogle will present “Fall in Love with Memphis: Things That Make Our City Great.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda makes a return performance Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road. After the concert, attendees can meet the choir members and shop Ugandan merchandise. Cost is free; love offering accepted. Visit sozochildren.org or germantownumc.org for details.

Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka will perform the one-woman off-Broadway show “Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty” Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Buckman Performing Arts Center, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The performance will benefit the Memphis Suffrage Monument planned for Civic Center Plaza in 2019. Tickets are $50 and are available at teaforthreememphis.eventbrite.com.

Restaurant Prosperity, a one-day workshop for independent restaurant owners, is Thursday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 5069 Sanderlin Ave. David Scott Peters, founder of TheRestaurantExpert.com, will teach critical systems for running a profitable restaurant. Cost is $99. Register at restaurantprosperity.com.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “Resources to Empower You: Developing a Winning Business Plan” Thursday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

National Black MBA Association-Memphis chapter will meet Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in International Paper headquarters, Tower 3, 6420 Poplar Ave. Northwestern Mutual representatives will discuss financial basics and getting “financially fit” for the new year. Free and open to members and guests. RSVP to memphis_nbmbaa@yahoo.com or visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “How to Start a Small Business” Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden when dropping off a tree, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.