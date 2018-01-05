Save More This Year

VOL. 133 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 5, 2018

Ray’s Take: January is the time of year when many people make decisions about how they want to improve their lives in the coming year. Part of your plans for improvement should be to figure out if there are any places in your life where you can save more than you did last year (and the year before).

One definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing but expecting the results to be different. Coming up with some simple strategies now can help you end the year with a lot more put aside than you had at the beginning of the year.

It can’t be said often enough that planning and conscious spending are two tools that have the biggest impact on growing your retirement fund and savings account.

Automatic saving is a certain way to increase your savings account. If the money isn’t in your checking account, you’re much less likely to spend it. Put your credit cards in the freezer. Then put ALL discretionary spending in a “no sacred cow” pile and work backward. Alternate picks until there’s no available spending money left in the budget. You have just set your priorities. Are you expecting to receive an income tax refund? Make good use of that money by putting it into your emergency fund.

Review your contributions to your retirement plans. Are you on target for the amount you’ve projected that you’ll need? Can you increase any of your contributions or start a different account for a need that wasn’t apparent last year? Increases now will pay big dividends in the future. Money you don’t see is more difficult to spend.

Make it a point to become familiar with the new tax laws that just passed and see if there are things you need to adjust, depending on if you are retiring within the next five years or so. Some of the new laws sunset rather than stay permanent.

Sitting down with a financial adviser and a tax expert could lead to changes in your retirement planning that you didn’t know you needed to make.

Dana’s Take: January. A new year. Time for new goals and getting rid of old bad habits.

This month is the biggest one of the year for making resolutions to change. Lose weight. Save more. Go back to school. The options are endless. And should be. Reflection is good for everyone. Sitting down quietly and really thinking can open our eyes to things we want or need that we didn’t notice in the hectic rush of day-to-day living where we are moving from one thing to another almost mindlessly, trying to keep our schedule.

When was the last time you made an appointment with yourself to just sit down and reflect on life and your circumstances?

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.