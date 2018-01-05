Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 5, 2018

Facebook CEO's 2018 Challenge: Fix Facebook

The Associated Press

Updated 3:18PM
NEW YORK (AP) – Mark Zuckerberg says his "personal challenge" for 2018 is to fix Facebook.

The Facebook CEO has declared a goal each year since 2009. Past challenges have included wearing a tie every day, learning to speak Mandarin and eating meat only from animals he killed himself.

Last year, he visited every U.S. state he hadn't been to yet. Zuckerberg wrote Thursday that he now wants to focus on protecting Facebook users from abuse, defending against interference by nation-states and "making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent."

It won't be easy. Last year was tough for the company. It included having to testify before Congress about Russian election meddling using its platform, and harsh criticism from early employees and investors about its role in the world.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

