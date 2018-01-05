VOL. 133 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 5, 2018

POTS@TheWorks will present the world premiere of “All Saints in the Old Colony” Friday, Jan. 5, through Jan. 28 at TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe Ave. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The 2018 Elvis Birthday Celebration at Graceland continues through Monday, Jan. 8. Among the highlights:

Saturday, Jan. 6: Elvis Birthday Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Guest House grand ballroom; The Auction at Graceland, auction of items offered by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated, 12:30 p.m. Guest House theater; “Elvis’ Memphis” concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St.

Sunday, Jan. 7: Graceland Evening Tour and Reception at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, a private tour of Graceland decorated for the holidays, plus a progressive reception through the Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8: Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, free ceremony featuring Graceland/EPE officials, birthday cake cutting, and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by local mayors; 9:30 a.m., Graceland north lawn.

For a complete list of events, visit graceland.com.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School will host an opening reception for “beginnings: New Works by The Artists Group of Memphis” Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buckman, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The exhibition is on display through Feb. 26. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Eclectic Eye will hold an opening reception for Katie Maish’s “Relief” Friday, Jan. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Midtown showroom, 242 S. Cooper St. The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 14. Visit eclectic-eye.com.

Americana roots revivalists Dead Soldiers will perform as part of Buckman Arts Center’s Memphis Made – Center Stage series Friday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. at 60 Perkins Road Extended. Tickets are $15. Visit deadsoldierstn.com.

The third TEDxMemphis conference, themed “The Slant” is Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. The one-day event will include 24 speakers – 12 at each of two programs (8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Single-session tickets are $30; all-day tickets are $50. Visit tedxmemphis.com.

Novel will host “Miracles on the Bayou” author Jean Morris Long for a discussion and book signing Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.