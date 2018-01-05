VOL. 133 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 5, 2018

Ford Appointed City’s New Chief Financial Officer

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has appointed city comptroller Shirley Ford to be the city’s new chief financial officer.

Strickland announced Ford’s appointment Thursday, Jan. 4, to succeed Brian Collins, who left the position last month to take a private-sector job in Chicago.

City chief operating officer Doug McGowen has been doubling as interim CFO since Collins’ departure.

Ford’s appointment is subject to Memphis City Council approval, and the council could act on it as early as its Tuesday, Jan. 9, session.

Ford has been city comptroller since 2014.

She is a certified public accountant and a certified municipal finance officer with 30 years’ experience in accounting and finance as well as management.

With a council confirmation, Ford would assume the duties of CFO immediately as Strickland and his administration prepare to present a budget proposal to the council in the spring for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

– Bill Dries

Company Looking Beyond Frayser for Landfill Expansion

Memphis Wrecking Co. is looking at new areas throughout the city of Memphis in lieu of expanding its current landfill operations in Frayser.

In response to concerns from the community about expanding its current site, MWC asked to delay its hearing before the Memphis City Council in December to get community input on opening a new landfill elsewhere in the city.

“We still believe that it is less impactful to expand an existing landfill than open a new one, but we are trying to be responsive to the community,” Carol Williamson, CEO of Memphis Wrecking, said in a release.

Prior to asking for the delay, MWC met with eight Frayser community leaders in a discussion led by city councilman Philip Spinosa to hear their concerns.

Location was the most prominent issue – they did not want the landfill to continue operating in Frayser, and they would rather have a new landfill opened somewhere else in the city, Williamson said.

MWC has pulled notices from Memphis Code Enforcement to review five sites in Hickory Hill, Cordova and Raleigh.

The company hosted its first community meeting in Hickory Hill at the Hickory Ridge Mall on Thursday, Jan. 4, to hear the community’s thoughts about opening a new landfill in the area.

MWC opened the Frayser Landfill and Recycling Center 10 years ago without the intention of expanding onto the adjacent, vacant property. But the company said the increase of new construction, demolition, blight/illegal dump sites, and calls from the city looking for new landfilling options in order to save money, prompted the need to expand its operations.

“With only approximately two years left in our current Frayser site, MWC needs to expand or find a new location for the landfill,” Williamson said. “We are a locally owned small business and need to continue to operate – the last thing we want to do is end 10 years of dedication to Memphis, the war on blight, and put our employees out of their jobs.”

MWC’s expansion plan is still scheduled to be heard by the Memphis City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

– Patrick Lantrip

Tigers Drop Second Straight Conference Road Game

The University of Memphis has opened American Athletic Conference play with consecutive defeats after losing 65-56 at UCF on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Memphis (9-6, 0-2) has now lost three straight games overall, dating back to a home loss to LSU.

In the most recent setback, guard Kareem Brewton led Memphis with 15 points and forward Kyvon Davenport scored 11 points. The Tigers owned the rebounding edge on UCF 34-33, and forward Raynere Thornton pulled down nine rebounds for Memphis with seven points.

But point guard and top scorer this season Jeremiah Martin produced only four points on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor. And forward Jimario Rivers played just two minutes because of what coach Tubby Smith termed a violation of team rules.

The Tigers open their AAC home schedule at 3 p.m. vs. Tulsa Saturday, Jan. 6, at FedExForum.

– Don Wade

Kroger Will Close 3 Stores In Memphis Area Losing Money

Kroger is adding to and shrinking its presence in the Memphis area.

Kroger is closing three area stores – two in Memphis, at 1977 S. Third St. and 2269 Lamar Ave., and one in Clarksdale, Mississippi, at 870 S. State St. – on Feb. 3.

The company said each store has lost more than $2 million since 2014 and that they’ll collectively lose $6.3 million by the end of January. They collectively employ 237 associates.

Meanwhile, Kroger also announced its 20th ClickList location in Memphis. Starting Jan. 4, customers at the Kroger location at 2942 Kirby-Whitten Road in Bartlett can start placing orders online at Kroger.com/clicklist. Kroger has spent more than $4 million so far on its ClickList capabilities in the Memphis area, which brings online ordering and pickup service to shoppers.

Kroger also will soon open its most recent fuel center, located at 1411 Poplar Ave. near the Kroger store at Poplar Avenue and Cleveland Street. The grand opening will take place in February, with an official date announced at the end of January.

– Andy Meek

Applications Open For Start Co.’s 2018 Accelerator

Start Co. has opened the application period for its 2018 startup accelerator program, which runs from May 7 to Aug. 16.

Selected teams will get $25,000 in funding as well as consideration for Global Accelerator Network investment.

Founders with high-growth potential, and tech-driven businesses that have national or global reach are encouraged to visit www.f6s.com/startco.2018accelerator to apply.

Applications will close on March 20.

The Start Co. accelerator program will run simultaneously alongside other local accelerator programs. Weekly training sessions, business development, cohort reporting sessions and actionable milestones are all built in to the accelerator curriculum.

Since 2011, Start Co. graduates have received investments of more than $25 million and created and sustained more than 300 jobs.

– Andy Meek